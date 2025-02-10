Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese wood blockpaperpersonartswordmanjapanese artvintageThe Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as a Man Armed with a Sword by Katsukawa Shun'eiView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 580 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1880 x 3892 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLet's travel poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517289/lets-travel-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Samuraihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241224/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-samuraiFree Image from public domain licenseGolden week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517278/golden-week-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Yaozō III Holding a Red 