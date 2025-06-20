rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Courtesan in Ancient Costume Seated in a Boat by Kubo Shunman
Save
Edit Image
paperbooksartjapanese artvintagepublic domainjapanesejapan
Books Instagram post template, editable design
Books Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670942/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Three Cartouches: Footman, Courtesan and Rising Sun by Kubo Shunman
Three Cartouches: Footman, Courtesan and Rising Sun by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612434/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Hawker of Love Letters by Kubo Shunman
Hawker of Love Letters by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612608/hawker-love-letters-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Courtesan with Branch of Seri by Kubo Shunman
Courtesan with Branch of Seri by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612666/courtesan-with-branch-seri-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Two Courtesans, One Playing a Koto (Harp) and The Other Reading a Letter by Kubo Shunman
Two Courtesans, One Playing a Koto (Harp) and The Other Reading a Letter by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582357/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cherry Blossoms and Yamabuki Flowers by Kubo Shunman
Cherry Blossoms and Yamabuki Flowers by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612436/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Young Woman Playing the Flute by a Bridge by Kubo Shunman
Young Woman Playing the Flute by a Bridge by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612447/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Learning Japanese book cover template
Learning Japanese book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446346/learning-japanese-book-cover-templateView license
Blue; Dipper-holder of Celadon and Other Objects for the Tea Ceremony by Kubo Shunman
Blue; Dipper-holder of Celadon and Other Objects for the Tea Ceremony by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613046/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Old Fisherman Carrying a Basket of Salmon by Kubo Shunman
Old Fisherman Carrying a Basket of Salmon by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612456/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView license
Yellow; Tea Jar with Cover and Fragments of Brocade by Kubo Shunman
Yellow; Tea Jar with Cover and Fragments of Brocade by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613043/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Actor Scattering Peas; A Ceremony of Exorcism for the New Year by Kubo Shunman
Actor Scattering Peas; A Ceremony of Exorcism for the New Year by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612606/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Nature drawing png vintage book mockup element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Nature drawing png vintage book mockup element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9803227/nature-drawing-png-vintage-book-mockup-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man and Woman in Ceremonial Dress Arranging the New Year Decoration of a Pine Tree by Kubo Shunman
Man and Woman in Ceremonial Dress Arranging the New Year Decoration of a Pine Tree by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612607/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
Courtesan Leaning on the Railing of a Veranda by Kubo Shunman
Courtesan Leaning on the Railing of a Veranda by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582256/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Courtier Playing a Flute to Accompany a Bugaku Dance by Kubo Shunman
Courtier Playing a Flute to Accompany a Bugaku Dance by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612527/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Violets, Primroses and Other Spring Flowers by Kubo Shunman
Violets, Primroses and Other Spring Flowers by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185152/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670471/vintage-japanese-bird-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
White by Kubo Shunman
White by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086954/white-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670177/vintage-japanese-bird-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Black by Kubo Shunman
Black by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185155/black-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template
Spring festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView license
Courtesan and her Child Attendant with a Potted Plum Tree by Katsukawa Shuntei
Courtesan and her Child Attendant with a Potted Plum Tree by Katsukawa Shuntei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612651/courtesan-and-her-child-attendant-with-potted-plum-tree-katsukawa-shunteiFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai's birds fan, Japanese flower illustration, editable design
Hokusai's birds fan, Japanese flower illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7935094/hokusais-birds-fan-japanese-flower-illustration-editable-designView license
Treasure Boat (Takara-bune) with Three Rats by Kubo Shunman
Treasure Boat (Takara-bune) with Three Rats by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086601/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Summer travel Instagram story template, editable design & text
Summer travel Instagram story template, editable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713071/summer-travel-instagram-story-template-editable-design-textView license
Courtesan with Book and Hair-Pin by Kubo Shunman
Courtesan with Book and Hair-Pin by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185890/courtesan-with-book-and-hair-pin-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Japan exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Japan exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681251/japan-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Court Ladies Dragging a Cabinet along the Floor by Kubo Shunman
Court Ladies Dragging a Cabinet along the Floor by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185140/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license