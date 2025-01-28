rawpixel
Geisha and Attendant on a Rainy Night by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
Geisha Walking through the Snow at Night by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Mother and Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Geisha glamour Instagram post template
Three Beauties of the Kwansei Period by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
Midnight: Mother and Sleepy Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Seiro Niwaka Onna Geisha no Bu Tojin Shishi Sumo by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
“Geisha” from the series Three Amusements of Contemporary Beauties (Tōsei bijin san’yū: Geigi) by Utamaro Kitagawa…
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Couple in an Evening Shower, From the series Three Evening Pleasures of the Floating World by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Geisha, probably a Singing Girl by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Eastern music festival post template, editable social media design
Female Figure
Japan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram design
The Lovers Miura-ya Komurasaki and Shirai Gonpachi. by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Seru no Koku by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Japan culture expo blog banner template, editable text
The Oiran Yoso-oi Seated at Her Toilet by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Japan culture expo post template, editable social media design
Yamauba blackening Her teeth and Kintoki by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Three Niwaka Performers, Chasenuri, Kurokiri, and Saimon (Tea-whisk Seller, Firewood Seller, Shrine Festival Perfomer), from…
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Woman Reading a Letter under a Mosquito Net by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Japanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Geisha Standing Beside a Shamisen Case by Kitagawa Utamaro II
Japanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Young MotHer Nursing Her Baby by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Vintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Courtesans Beneath a Wisteria Arbor (Fuji dana shita no yūjo tachi) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Vintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Two Women with a Baby who is Playing on the Floor by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Woman and Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
