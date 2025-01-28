Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagegeishautamaro kitagawajapanese geishautamarokitagawageisha printshamisenart color blocksGeisha and Attendant on a Rainy Night by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 802 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2521 x 3774 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licenseGeisha Walking through the Snow at Night by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087179/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseMother and Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185918/mother-and-child-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseGeisha glamour Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000424/geisha-glamour-instagram-post-templateView licenseThree Beauties of the Kwansei Period by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8116342/three-beauties-the-kwansei-period-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11692572/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMidnight: Mother and Sleepy Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612600/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937897/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseSeiro Niwaka Onna Geisha no Bu Tojin Shishi Sumo by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185983/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719812/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license“Geisha” from the series Three Amusements of Contemporary Beauties (Tōsei bijin san’yū: Geigi) by Utamaro Kitagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102387/image-paper-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814345/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseCouple in an Evening Shower, From the series Three Evening Pleasures of the Floating World by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328482/image-paper-art-sunsetFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440843/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseGeisha, probably a Singing Girl by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139387/geisha-probably-singing-girl-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseEastern music festival post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771648/eastern-music-festival-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseFemale Figurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139402/female-figureFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11692568/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseThe Lovers Miura-ya Komurasaki and Shirai Gonpachi. by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099758/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725229/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseSeru no Koku by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8106319/seru-koku-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11692573/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Oiran Yoso-oi Seated at Her Toilet by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8103777/the-oiran-yoso-oi-seated-her-toilet-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11054962/japan-culture-expo-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseYamauba blackening Her teeth and Kintoki by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8106299/yamauba-blackening-her-teeth-and-kintoki-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440847/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThree Niwaka Performers, Chasenuri, Kurokiri, and Saimon (Tea-whisk Seller, Firewood Seller, Shrine Festival Perfomer), from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8114871/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938001/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWoman Reading a Letter under a Mosquito Net by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612466/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725221/japanese-beauty-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseGeisha Standing Beside a Shamisen Case by Kitagawa Utamaro IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9661656/geisha-standing-beside-shamisen-case-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725238/japanese-beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseYoung MotHer Nursing Her Baby by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139383/young-mother-nursing-her-baby-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670216/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCourtesans Beneath a Wisteria Arbor (Fuji dana shita no yūjo tachi) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8106322/image-paper-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670145/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Women with a Baby who is Playing on the Floor by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8115514/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese geisha mood board mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777777/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView licenseWoman and Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8106285/woman-and-child-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license