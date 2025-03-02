Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domainportraitfamilypaintingsoil paintingPortrait of a Military FamilyView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 988 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2841 x 3452 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarUpcoming events editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22157708/image-lion-animal-peopleView licenseA Pond near Nangis by Paul-Désiré Trouillebert (French, Paris 1829–1900 Paris)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087373/image-oil-paintings-public-domain-painting-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseFigures and a Dog in a Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612387/figures-and-dog-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseAdoration of the Magi, Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185569/adoration-the-magiFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseA Couple Playing Cards, with a Serving Woman by Pieter de Hoochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612867/couple-playing-cards-with-serving-woman-pieter-hoochFree Image from public domain licensePositive parenting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689768/positive-parenting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJudithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611858/judithFree Image from public domain licenseLoving home Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12872059/loving-home-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of a General Officer by Hyacinthe Rigaudhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613481/portrait-general-officer-hyacinthe-rigaudFree Image from public domain licenseLoving home Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12871877/loving-home-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of a Man Seated in an Armchairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612984/portrait-man-seated-armchairFree Image from public domain licenseKikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827875/png-adult-africa-africanView licenseDeparture of the Amazonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611972/departure-the-amazonsFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseFrançois Gérard (1770–1837), later Baron Gérard by baron Antoine Jean Groshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612706/image-portrait-paintings-public-domain-french-1790Free Image from public domain licensePositive parenting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949374/positive-parenting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Mamluk by Horace Vernethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612821/portrait-mamluk-horace-vernetFree Image from public domain licensePositive parenting Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689764/positive-parenting-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Man, Possibly a Botanisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612087/portrait-man-possibly-botanistFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVirgin and Childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612978/virgin-and-childFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786420/png-vincent-van-gogh-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeisure Time in an Elegant Setting by Pieter de Hoochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612405/leisure-time-elegant-setting-pieter-hoochFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786446/vincent-van-gogh-orange-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePierre-Auguste Renoir's Young Girl Bathinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086804/pierre-auguste-renoirs-young-girl-bathingFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786810/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMadame Sophie de France (1734–1782)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611937/madame-sophie-france-1734-1782Free Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786776/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMinervahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8235168/minervaFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseMarshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8235147/marsFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseThe Death of Harmonia by Jean-Baptiste Marie Pierrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185286/image-baroque-murder-public-domain-motivationFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseWoman Standing Beside a Balustrade with a Poodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612403/woman-standing-beside-balustrade-with-poodleFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseCoverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8158291/coverFree Image from public domain license