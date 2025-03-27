Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepaperpersonartswordjapanese artvintagepublic domainclothingUnidentified Actor (possibly Yoshizawa Ayame) as a Woman with a Sword by Katsukawa Shun'eiView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 572 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1853 x 3890 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn Actor of the Iwai Clan as a Woman by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612468/actor-the-iwai-clan-woman-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHead of an Unidentified Actor as a countryman in Ragshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185921/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Sawamura Sojuro 3rd as a Man Stnding in a Pleasure-boat by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612285/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseAn Unidentified Actor as a Farmer with a Basket on His Back by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611885/image-vintage-japanese-art-wood-paintFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnidentified Actor as a Kyokaku Standing at the Foot of a Cliff in a Snow Stormhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241310/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Onoye Matsusuke I, as a Man Holding a Closed Fan in His Right Hand by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612408/image-paper-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Komazo Second with Raised Sword by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611895/the-actor-ichikawa-komazo-second-with-raised-sword-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Nakayama Tomisaburo as a Woman at a Picnic under Autumn Maple Treeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8115923/the-actor-nakayama-tomisaburo-woman-picnic-under-autumn-maple-treesFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAn Unidentified Actor by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612790/unidentified-actor-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052548/japan-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as a Man Armed with a Sword by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612449/the-actor-ichikawa-komazo-man-armed-with-sword-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain licenseDog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9363328/dog-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Third Bando Hikosaburo as a Man Standing on the Bank of a Riverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241364/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOnoe Matsusuke as a Servant Standing Beside a Househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328533/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Samuraihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241224/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-samuraiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Sawamura Sojuro III as a Nobleman Writing Poetry by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612427/the-actor-sawamura-sojuro-iii-nobleman-writing-poetry-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Komazō II in the Role of Ono Sadakurōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330068/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKabuki Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8115833/kabuki-actor-ichikawa-monnosukeFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Third Segawa Kikunojo in the Role of Maizuruhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241130/the-third-segawa-kikunojo-the-role-maizuruFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV Seated in an Outer Room by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611782/the-actor-matsumoto-koshiro-seated-outer-room-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Actor Otani Oniji III by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612893/the-actor-otani-oniji-iii-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Morita Kanya Wearing One Sword by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612023/the-actor-morita-kanya-wearing-one-sword-katsukawa-shuneiFree Image from public domain license