Unidentified Actor (possibly Yoshizawa Ayame) as a Woman with a Sword by Katsukawa Shun'ei
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
An Actor of the Iwai Clan as a Woman by Katsukawa Shun'ei
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Head of an Unidentified Actor as a countryman in Rags
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Sawamura Sojuro 3rd as a Man Stnding in a Pleasure-boat by Katsukawa Shun'ei
Vintage education editable collage element set
An Unidentified Actor as a Farmer with a Basket on His Back by Katsukawa Shun'ei
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Unidentified Actor as a Kyokaku Standing at the Foot of a Cliff in a Snow Storm
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
The Actor Onoye Matsusuke I, as a Man Holding a Closed Fan in His Right Hand by Katsukawa Shun'ei
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo Second with Raised Sword by Katsukawa Shun'ei
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
The Actor Nakayama Tomisaburo as a Woman at a Picnic under Autumn Maple Trees
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
An Unidentified Actor by Katsukawa Shun'ei
Japan exhibition poster template
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as a Man Armed with a Sword by Katsukawa Shun'ei
Dog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Third Bando Hikosaburo as a Man Standing on the Bank of a River
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Onoe Matsusuke as a Servant Standing Beside a House
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Samurai
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Sawamura Sojuro III as a Nobleman Writing Poetry by Katsukawa Shun'ei
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
The Actor Ichikawa Komazō II in the Role of Ono Sadakurō
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Third Segawa Kikunojo in the Role of Maizuru
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
The Actor Matsumoto Koshiro IV Seated in an Outer Room by Katsukawa Shun'ei
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
The Actor Otani Oniji III by Katsukawa Shun'ei
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Morita Kanya Wearing One Sword by Katsukawa Shun'ei
