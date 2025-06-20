Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domaindrawingjapaneseInterior View by Katsukawa ShunchōView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2595 x 3891 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree Women on a Bridge by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612453/three-women-bridge-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Bōtan Show by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612458/the-botan-show-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThree Women at the Base of a Pine Tree by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612296/three-women-the-base-pine-tree-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14752376/seafood-restaurant-poster-templateView licenseMansion Opening onto a Garden by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611809/mansion-opening-onto-garden-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrint by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611673/print-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo 3rd in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612411/the-actor-segawa-kikunojo-3rd-female-role-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseKabuki Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō V by Katsukawa Shunkōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612469/kabuki-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-katsukawa-shunkoFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo 3rd in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunjōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612288/the-actor-segawa-kikunojo-3rd-female-role-katsukawa-shunjoFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseInterior Scene by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612444/interior-scene-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Oiran Wakoku of Echizen-ya attended by a Shinzo and a Kamuro by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613203/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseThe Oiran Shirayu of Wakanaya attended by Two Kamuro and Shinzo by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613041/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Onoye Matsusuke I, as a Man Holding a Closed Fan in His Right Hand by Katsukawa Shun'eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612408/image-paper-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseThe Beauty of the Floating World by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611794/the-beauty-the-floating-world-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Twelfth Month: December by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611796/the-twelfth-month-december-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese calligraphy paper editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11121633/japanese-calligraphy-paper-editable-mockupView licenseA Young Woman with a Tray of Sweetmeats by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611792/young-woman-with-tray-sweetmeats-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFair Visitors in the Compound of a Buddhist Temple by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611661/fair-visitors-the-compound-buddhist-temple-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseLoneliness Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932234/loneliness-facebook-post-templateView licenseScene from a Play by Katsukawa Shunjōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612559/scene-from-play-katsukawa-shunjoFree Image from public domain licenseScience education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView licenseA Group of Three Women Accompanied by a Manservant by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611793/group-three-women-accompanied-manservant-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseAn Actor of the Bando Line as an Outlaw Brought to Bay on the Bank of a River by Katsukawa Shunjōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612416/image-paper-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Fifth Ichikawa Danjuro as a Man in Winter Apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328516/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license