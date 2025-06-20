rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Drum and Keiro, A Kind of Musical Instrument Used for the Bugaku Dance
Save
Edit Image
public domain japan musicdrumpaperartjapanese artvintagemusicaldesign
Customizable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440608/customizable-vintage-japanese-women-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Drum with Stand, Sho (A Kind of Mouth Organ) and Helmet on the Stage for Bugaku Dance by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Drum with Stand, Sho (A Kind of Mouth Organ) and Helmet on the Stage for Bugaku Dance by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612944/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7750112/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Courtier Playing a Flute to Accompany a Bugaku Dance by Kubo Shunman
Courtier Playing a Flute to Accompany a Bugaku Dance by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612527/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440528/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Box for Sugoroku Game (A Kind of Backgammon), Bow and Drum by Kubo Shunman
Box for Sugoroku Game (A Kind of Backgammon), Bow and Drum by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612576/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Women Playing Music
Women Playing Music
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612442/women-playing-musicFree Image from public domain license
Discover Japan poster template, editable text & design
Discover Japan poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556687/discover-japan-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Young Lady with Drum and Man with Fan Saluting Her by Utagawa Toyokuni
Young Lady with Drum and Man with Fan Saluting Her by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612763/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Classic music instrument element, editable design set
Classic music instrument element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994986/classic-music-instrument-element-editable-design-setView license
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Pine Shoots and Accoutrements for New Year’s Celebrations by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Pine Shoots and Accoutrements for New Year’s Celebrations by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612324/image-paper-books-artFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7760484/customizable-vintage-japanese-women-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Courtesan by Yashima Gakutei
Courtesan by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582376/courtesan-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo blog banner template, editable text
Japan culture expo blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972845/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Case (Inrō) with Design of Bugaku Dancer in Red Mask (obverse); Drummer Playing Temple Drum (reverse)
Case (Inrō) with Design of Bugaku Dancer in Red Mask (obverse); Drummer Playing Temple Drum (reverse)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8081749/photo-image-person-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram design
Japan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972843/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
White Hollyhocks, in the style of Tawaraya Sōtatsu
White Hollyhocks, in the style of Tawaraya Sōtatsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331127/white-hollyhocksFree Image from public domain license
Discover Japan editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Discover Japan editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722710/discover-japan-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Lady Threading Needle on Verandah by Yashima Gakutei
Lady Threading Needle on Verandah by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612568/lady-threading-needle-verandah-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11692572/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Boys Playing with a Basin of Fish and Turtles by Kitao Shigemasa
Boys Playing with a Basin of Fish and Turtles by Kitao Shigemasa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612730/boys-playing-with-basin-fish-and-turtles-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music festival Instagram story template
Jazz music festival Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064461/jazz-music-festival-instagram-story-templateView license
Accoutrements for a Bride, from the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Accoutrements for a Bride, from the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582263/image-three-1929-accordingFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440531/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Court Hat and Court Dress by Kubo Shunman
Court Hat and Court Dress by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612580/court-hat-and-court-dress-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440612/editable-vintage-japanese-women-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Various Shells with Sea Weeds by Kubo Shunman
Various Shells with Sea Weeds by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612589/various-shells-with-sea-weeds-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Koto (Japanese Harp) and Sho (Reed Organ) by Kubo Shunman
Koto (Japanese Harp) and Sho (Reed Organ) by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612582/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo blog banner template, editable text
Japan culture expo blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551662/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Korean Ambassador on His Way to the Capital by Nishimura Shigenaga
The Korean Ambassador on His Way to the Capital by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330258/the-korean-ambassador-his-way-the-capitalFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo poster template
Japan culture expo poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396841/japan-culture-expo-poster-templateView license
Kitchen Utensils with Greens for the Ceremony on January 7th by Hachifusa Shūri
Kitchen Utensils with Greens for the Ceremony on January 7th by Hachifusa Shūri
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613011/kitchen-utensils-with-greens-for-the-ceremony-january-7th-hachifusa-shuriFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Japan culture expo Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743103/japan-culture-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Candles of Aizu by Totoya Hokkei
Candles of Aizu by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612564/candles-aizu-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Music rehearsal studio editable mockup, interior design
Music rehearsal studio editable mockup, interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679239/music-rehearsal-studio-editable-mockup-interior-designView license
Girl In the Form of a Divinity Beating a Drum by Kubo Shunman
Girl In the Form of a Divinity Beating a Drum by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612599/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram design
Japan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551735/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Tsuba (Sword Guard) and Bags by Kubo Shunman
Tsuba (Sword Guard) and Bags by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612735/tsuba-sword-guard-and-bags-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license