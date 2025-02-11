rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Making of Silk Floss by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Save
Edit Image
utamaro kitagawasilk productionutamarojapanese wood blocktableaukitagawapapercloud
Happy Shavuot Instagram post template
Happy Shavuot Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765911/happy-shavuot-instagram-post-templateView license
Ichikawa Monosuke II
Ichikawa Monosuke II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117190/ichikawa-monosukeFree Image from public domain license
The feast of weeks Instagram post template
The feast of weeks Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765919/the-feast-weeks-instagram-post-templateView license
Azumaya no Hana by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Azumaya no Hana by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185265/azumaya-hana-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937897/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Silver World (Gin sekai) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
The Silver World (Gin sekai) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185821/image-paper-flowers-moonFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440843/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Lady Tomimoto Toyohina Reading a Letter by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
The Lady Tomimoto Toyohina Reading a Letter by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102363/the-lady-tomimoto-toyohina-reading-letter-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719812/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Naniwa Okita Admiring Herself in a Mirror by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Naniwa Okita Admiring Herself in a Mirror by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612612/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814345/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Three Intoxicated Courtesans by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Three Intoxicated Courtesans by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102407/three-intoxicated-courtesans-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Let's travel poster template
Let's travel poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517289/lets-travel-poster-templateView license
Girls Gathering Shells on the Sea-shore by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Girls Gathering Shells on the Sea-shore by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117022/girls-gathering-shells-the-sea-shore-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView license
Shells Under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Shells Under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102429/shells-under-water-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Japanese garden Facebook story template
Japanese garden Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443376/japanese-garden-facebook-story-templateView license
Shells under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Shells under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102413/shells-under-water-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725229/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
“Hanamurasaki of the Tamaya,” from the series Seven Komachi of the Pleasure Quarters (Seirō Nana Komachi) by Utamaro…
“Hanamurasaki of the Tamaya,” from the series Seven Komachi of the Pleasure Quarters (Seirō Nana Komachi) by Utamaro…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8118500/image-paper-hands-artFree Image from public domain license
Golden week poster template
Golden week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517278/golden-week-poster-templateView license
Shells under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Shells under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183818/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair blog banner template, editable text
Spring flower fair blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670594/spring-flower-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Oiran Hanaogi of Ogiya, from the series “Six Jewel Rivers” (Mutamagawa) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
The Oiran Hanaogi of Ogiya, from the series “Six Jewel Rivers” (Mutamagawa) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099749/image-paper-animal-birdFree Image from public domain license
Wabi sabi Facebook story template
Wabi sabi Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443391/wabi-sabi-facebook-story-templateView license
Three Niwaka Performers, Chasenuri, Kurokiri, and Saimon (Tea-whisk Seller, Firewood Seller, Shrine Festival Perfomer), from…
Three Niwaka Performers, Chasenuri, Kurokiri, and Saimon (Tea-whisk Seller, Firewood Seller, Shrine Festival Perfomer), from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8114871/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670758/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
“Woman Holding Up a Parasol” from the series Ten Classes of Women’s Physiognomy (Fujo ninsō juppen: Higasa o sasu onna) by…
“Woman Holding Up a Parasol” from the series Ten Classes of Women’s Physiognomy (Fujo ninsō juppen: Higasa o sasu onna) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087004/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440847/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Shadows on the Shoji by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Shadows on the Shoji by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613202/image-paper-shadows-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
A Young Woman Reading A Letter by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
A Young Woman Reading A Letter by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102377/young-woman-reading-letter-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938001/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Okita of the Naniwa-ya Tea-house by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Okita of the Naniwa-ya Tea-house by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185903/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725238/japanese-beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Midnight: Mother and Sleepy Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Midnight: Mother and Sleepy Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612600/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram post template
Kimono Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573177/kimono-instagram-post-templateView license
Women Preparing Sashimi
Women Preparing Sashimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099925/women-preparing-sashimiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Japanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725221/japanese-beauty-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
Sankatsu and Hanshichi by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Sankatsu and Hanshichi by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102358/sankatsu-and-hanshichi-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license