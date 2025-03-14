Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainjapanesejapanPrint by Utagawa KunisadaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1068 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3213 x 3609 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBeauty Looking at Her Image in a Mirror by Utagawa Sadakagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612482/beauty-looking-her-image-mirror-utagawa-sadakageFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseNight Scene by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612533/night-scene-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIchikawa Danjuro VII as Konoshita Tokichi, Nakamura Daikichi as His Wife, and Iwai Hanshiro V as Masago in the Play Yakko…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086870/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBanko, a Chinese Sage by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612711/banko-chinese-sage-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHino Kumawakamaru (Warrior) From the Book: Taiheiki by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612643/hino-kumawakamaru-warrior-from-the-book-taiheiki-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseSeishu Awabi-tori no Zu by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183798/seishu-awabi-tori-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseMain Street of the Yoshiwara on a Starlight Nighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086613/main-street-the-yoshiwara-starlight-nightFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231552/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView licensePrint by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612529/print-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseChinese Sage Reading While Riding on a Buffalo by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612661/chinese-sage-reading-while-riding-buffalo-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseChinese Sage Evoking a Dragon by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612648/chinese-sage-evoking-dragon-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Sage Fallen Asleep Over His Books by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612656/sage-fallen-asleep-over-his-books-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763041/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licensePrint by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612538/print-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551662/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePrint by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612512/print-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551735/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licensePrint by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612209/print-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseDanjūrō VII's Benkei as Fudō Myōōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086678/danjuro-viis-benkei-fudo-myooFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Noh play, Takasago" by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612836/the-noh-play-takasago-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440911/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licensePrint by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612499/print-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseNichiren in Snow at Tsukahara, Sodo Provincehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611759/nichiren-snow-tsukahara-sodo-provinceFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116529/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Filial Son at Kamakura, From the Book: Sasekishu by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612641/the-filial-son-kamakura-from-the-book-sasekishu-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseNew Year Greeting Card for Rat" Yearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612640/new-year-greeting-card-for-rat-yearFree Image from public domain license