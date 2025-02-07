rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
“Gold-decorated Leather with Figure of a Chinese Boy” and “Patterned Leather,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and…
Save
Edit Image
chinese calendarpoetrychinese art public domainchinese new year calendarnetsuke public domainpaperleavesart
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787138/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
“Inrō and Netsuke,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and Netsuke (Meibutsu kawa, inrō, netsuke)From the Spring Rain…
“Inrō and Netsuke,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and Netsuke (Meibutsu kawa, inrō, netsuke)From the Spring Rain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612511/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year Instagram post template
Chinese new year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787092/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Pipe and Tobacco PouchFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1
Pipe and Tobacco PouchFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064473/pipe-and-tobacco-pouchfrom-the-spring-rain-collection-harusame-shu-volFree Image from public domain license
Flash sale poster template, editable text and design
Flash sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589637/flash-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
“Beans for Tossing During Setsubun Exorcism Ceremony,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
“Beans for Tossing During Setsubun Exorcism Ceremony,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612521/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year Instagram post template, editable text
Chinese New Year Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957977/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Yamabe no Akahito (active 724-736), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by…
Yamabe no Akahito (active 724-736), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582392/image-poetry-1929-accordingFree Image from public domain license
Flash sale Instagram post template, editable text
Flash sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957882/flash-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kakinomoto no Hitomaro (ca. 662-710), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1…
Kakinomoto no Hitomaro (ca. 662-710), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582382/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Flash sale blog banner template, editable text
Flash sale blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589634/flash-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
“Desk with Writing Set and Plum Flowers,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise goyomi)From…
“Desk with Writing Set and Plum Flowers,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise goyomi)From…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086824/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Flash sale Facebook story template, editable design
Flash sale Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589638/flash-sale-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Sotoori-hime (early 5th century), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1
Sotoori-hime (early 5th century), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086606/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year Instagram post template
Chinese new year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717801/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
“Bow, Arrows, Target, and Other Outfits for Archery,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
“Bow, Arrows, Target, and Other Outfits for Archery,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185971/image-arrows-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
New Year special blog banner template
New Year special blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13874650/new-year-special-blog-banner-templateView license
Lacquer Inrō with Waterbirds and Ox-shaped Netsuke in a BoxFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3 by Totoya…
Lacquer Inrō with Waterbirds and Ox-shaped Netsuke in a BoxFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3 by Totoya…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612520/image-paper-books-artFree Image from public domain license
Lucky coupon blog banner template
Lucky coupon blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13874303/lucky-coupon-blog-banner-templateView license
Costume for Bugaku Court DanceFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Costume for Bugaku Court DanceFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582255/image-japanese-tiger-1929-accordingFree Image from public domain license
New Year special Instagram post template
New Year special Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271295/new-year-special-instagram-post-templateView license
Accoutrements for a Bride, from the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Accoutrements for a Bride, from the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582263/image-three-1929-accordingFree Image from public domain license
Holiday best wishes blog banner template
Holiday best wishes blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459624/holiday-best-wishes-blog-banner-templateView license
Western Pocket Watch From the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3. Original public domain image from the MET…
Western Pocket Watch From the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3. Original public domain image from the MET…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639658/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year Instagram post template
Chinese new year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717846/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Court Lady at Her Writing TableFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3
Court Lady at Her Writing TableFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185043/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271198/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Bonsai Plum, Compass, and Pocket Sundial with Design of Calendar, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō…
Bonsai Plum, Compass, and Pocket Sundial with Design of Calendar, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612557/image-bonsai-public-domain-1806Free Image from public domain license
Lunar New Year poster template
Lunar New Year poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828410/lunar-new-year-poster-templateView license
Two Dancers Performing a “Shakkyōmono” Kabuki Dance, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō), vol. 3 by Kubo…
Two Dancers Performing a “Shakkyōmono” Kabuki Dance, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō), vol. 3 by Kubo…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612591/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant promotion Instagram post template
Restaurant promotion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117318/restaurant-promotion-instagram-post-templateView license
Skylarks and Primroses,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono…
Skylarks and Primroses,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612446/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
New year greeting poster template
New year greeting poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118302/new-year-greeting-poster-templateView license
A Poet and Mount FujiFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3 by Yashima Gakutei
A Poet and Mount FujiFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3 by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612638/image-rain-japanese-woodblock-prints-classic-shape-1929Free Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118149/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Japanese White-eyes with Plum Tree and Willow, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō, vol. 3) by Kubo Shunman
Japanese White-eyes with Plum Tree and Willow, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō, vol. 3) by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087001/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year Facebook post template
Chinese new year Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13717768/chinese-new-year-facebook-post-templateView license
Japanese White-eyes on a Branch of Peach Tree,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono…
Japanese White-eyes on a Branch of Peach Tree,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086937/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year wish poster template
Chinese new year wish poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118322/chinese-new-year-wish-poster-templateView license
Dōran (Square Leather Box Used as an Inrō) with a Watch as a NetsukeFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3
Dōran (Square Leather Box Used as an Inrō) with a Watch as a NetsukeFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612531/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license