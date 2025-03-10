rawpixel
Lacquer Inrō with Waterbirds and Ox-shaped Netsuke in a BoxFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3 by Totoya…
Books Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670942/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
“Beans for Tossing During Setsubun Exorcism Ceremony,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612521/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670594/spring-flower-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Pipe and Tobacco PouchFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064473/pipe-and-tobacco-pouchfrom-the-spring-rain-collection-harusame-shu-volFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670758/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Kakinomoto no Hitomaro (ca. 662-710), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582382/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Leaf newspaper collage design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239411/leaf-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Yamabe no Akahito (active 724-736), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582392/image-poetry-1929-accordingFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tree Japanese ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662697/vintage-tree-japanese-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
“Desk with Writing Set and Plum Flowers,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise goyomi)From…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086824/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670213/vintage-gold-tree-black-background-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
“Gold-decorated Leather with Figure of a Chinese Boy” and “Patterned Leather,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612516/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Leaf newspaper collage design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239412/leaf-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView license
“Inrō and Netsuke,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and Netsuke (Meibutsu kawa, inrō, netsuke)From the Spring Rain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612511/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670471/vintage-japanese-bird-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
“Bow, Arrows, Target, and Other Outfits for Archery,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185971/image-arrows-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670177/vintage-japanese-bird-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sotoori-hime (early 5th century), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086606/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Autumn in Japan editable poster template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22158276/png-plant-artView license
Court Lady at Her Writing TableFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185043/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13168872/japan-poster-templateView license
Western Pocket Watch From the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3. Original public domain image from the MET…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639658/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain license
Autumn is coming editable Facebook post template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22956689/png-leaf-plantView license
Accoutrements for a Bride, from the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582263/image-three-1929-accordingFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Costume for Bugaku Court DanceFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582255/image-japanese-tiger-1929-accordingFree Image from public domain license
Instant film png mockup element, White Irises by Ogawa Kazumasa transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189486/png-aesthetic-artwork-remixView license
Skylarks and Primroses,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612446/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Kimono poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView license
Two Dancers Performing a “Shakkyōmono” Kabuki Dance, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō), vol. 3 by Kubo…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612591/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japan Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721387/japan-instagram-post-templateView license
Bonsai Plum, Compass, and Pocket Sundial with Design of Calendar, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612557/image-bonsai-public-domain-1806Free Image from public domain license
Editable Autumn journal book element design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693195/editable-autumn-journal-book-element-designView license
Japanese White-eyes with Plum Tree and Willow, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō, vol. 3) by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087001/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView license
Japanese White-eyes on a Branch of Peach Tree,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086937/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage journal book, editable Autumn design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697158/vintage-journal-book-editable-autumn-designView license
A Poet and Mount FujiFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3 by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612638/image-rain-japanese-woodblock-prints-classic-shape-1929Free Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dōran (Square Leather Box Used as an Inrō) with a Watch as a NetsukeFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612531/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license