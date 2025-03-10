rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
“Beans for Tossing During Setsubun Exorcism Ceremony,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
Save
Edit Image
kubo shunmansetsubuncalendar vintagepaperleavesartjapanese artvintage
Vintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670213/vintage-gold-tree-black-background-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
“Desk with Writing Set and Plum Flowers,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise goyomi)From…
“Desk with Writing Set and Plum Flowers,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise goyomi)From…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086824/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tree Japanese ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage tree Japanese ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662697/vintage-tree-japanese-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
“Bow, Arrows, Target, and Other Outfits for Archery,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
“Bow, Arrows, Target, and Other Outfits for Archery,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185971/image-arrows-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Autumn in Japan editable poster template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshin
Autumn in Japan editable poster template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22158276/png-plant-artView license
Pipe and Tobacco PouchFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1
Pipe and Tobacco PouchFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064473/pipe-and-tobacco-pouchfrom-the-spring-rain-collection-harusame-shu-volFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670471/vintage-japanese-bird-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
“Inrō and Netsuke,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and Netsuke (Meibutsu kawa, inrō, netsuke)From the Spring Rain…
“Inrō and Netsuke,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and Netsuke (Meibutsu kawa, inrō, netsuke)From the Spring Rain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612511/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair blog banner template, editable text
Spring flower fair blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670594/spring-flower-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
“Gold-decorated Leather with Figure of a Chinese Boy” and “Patterned Leather,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and…
“Gold-decorated Leather with Figure of a Chinese Boy” and “Patterned Leather,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612516/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670177/vintage-japanese-bird-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: “Offering Incense to the Deity of the Stone” (Yōgōishi), from the series…
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: “Offering Incense to the Deity of the Stone” (Yōgōishi), from the series…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612659/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Autumn is coming editable Facebook post template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshin
Autumn is coming editable Facebook post template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22956689/png-leaf-plantView license
Set of Utensils for the Tea Ceremony by Kubo Shunman
Set of Utensils for the Tea Ceremony by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612535/image-paper-flower-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template
Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13168872/japan-poster-templateView license
Sotoori-hime (early 5th century), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1
Sotoori-hime (early 5th century), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086606/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670758/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: “Books from Kanazawa Library” (Kanazawa Bunko) and “Foreign Cat of Shōmyōji…
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: “Books from Kanazawa Library” (Kanazawa Bunko) and “Foreign Cat of Shōmyōji…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612526/image-paper-cat-artFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Two Dancers Performing a “Shakkyōmono” Kabuki Dance, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō), vol. 3 by Kubo…
Two Dancers Performing a “Shakkyōmono” Kabuki Dance, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō), vol. 3 by Kubo…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612591/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Kimono poster template
Kimono poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView license
Skylarks and Primroses,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono…
Skylarks and Primroses,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612446/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Instant film png mockup element, White Irises by Ogawa Kazumasa transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Instant film png mockup element, White Irises by Ogawa Kazumasa transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189486/png-aesthetic-artwork-remixView license
Japanese White-eyes with Plum Tree and Willow, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō, vol. 3) by Kubo Shunman
Japanese White-eyes with Plum Tree and Willow, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō, vol. 3) by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087001/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japan Instagram post template
Japan Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721387/japan-instagram-post-templateView license
Japanese White-eyes on a Branch of Peach Tree,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono…
Japanese White-eyes on a Branch of Peach Tree,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086937/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Yamabe no Akahito (active 724-736), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by…
Yamabe no Akahito (active 724-736), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582392/image-poetry-1929-accordingFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram story template
Kimono Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView license
Kakinomoto no Hitomaro (ca. 662-710), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1…
Kakinomoto no Hitomaro (ca. 662-710), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582382/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix set
Editable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728298/editable-vintage-japanese-botanical-illustration-remix-setView license
Costume for Bugaku Court DanceFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Costume for Bugaku Court DanceFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582255/image-japanese-tiger-1929-accordingFree Image from public domain license
Summer events highlights poster template
Summer events highlights poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063984/summer-events-highlights-poster-templateView license
Accoutrements for a Bride, from the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Accoutrements for a Bride, from the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582263/image-three-1929-accordingFree Image from public domain license
Zen meditation poster template
Zen meditation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13168972/zen-meditation-poster-templateView license
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Cut Flowers: Clematis, Bush Clover, Iris, Camellia, and Azalea by Kubo Shunman
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Cut Flowers: Clematis, Bush Clover, Iris, Camellia, and Azalea by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086603/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan Facebook story template
Japan Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13168897/japan-facebook-story-templateView license
Lacquer Inrō with Waterbirds and Ox-shaped Netsuke in a BoxFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3 by Totoya…
Lacquer Inrō with Waterbirds and Ox-shaped Netsuke in a BoxFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3 by Totoya…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612520/image-paper-books-artFree Image from public domain license
Interactive exhibition Instagram post template, editable design
Interactive exhibition Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670938/interactive-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Court Lady at Her Writing TableFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3
Court Lady at Her Writing TableFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185043/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license