Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagekitao shigemasatoweljapanese tissuetissuepaperbooksartjapanese artSeals and a Carved Lacquer Container for Seal Ink by Kitao ShigemasaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 913 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3825 x 2909 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAffogato brown color chart png editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7591501/affogato-brown-color-chart-png-editable-mockup-elementView licenseLandscape; Showing Water Festival with Lanterns by Kitao Shigemasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612812/landscape-showing-water-festival-with-lanterns-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain licensePaper tissue box mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14479395/paper-tissue-box-mockup-editable-designView licensePlum Tree in Blossomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086822/plum-tree-blossomFree Image from public domain licensePaper tissue box png mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14479472/paper-tissue-box-png-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseBoys Playing with a Basin of Fish and Turtles by Kitao Shigemasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612730/boys-playing-with-basin-fish-and-turtles-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain licenseTissue box mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13731272/tissue-box-mockup-editable-designView licensePlum Tree in Blossomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8150850/plum-tree-blossomFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal bathroom object element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001250/minimal-bathroom-object-element-set-editable-designView licensePlum Tree in Blossomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8062358/plum-tree-blossomFree Image from public domain licenseTissue box png mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13795698/tissue-box-png-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseLacquer Inrō with Waterbirds and Ox-shaped Netsuke in a BoxFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3 by Totoya…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612520/image-paper-books-artFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal bathroom object element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001134/minimal-bathroom-object-element-set-editable-designView licenseOno no Dofu as a Young Man Watching a Frog Jumping at a Willow Branchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491039/ono-dofu-young-man-watching-frog-jumping-willow-branchFree Image from public domain license3D lodging voting ballot, element editable illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948163/lodging-voting-ballot-element-editable-illustrationView licenseHawker of Love Letters by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612608/hawker-love-letters-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseVoting Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061998/voting-facebook-post-templateView licenseWine Pot, Wine Cup and Folded Fan by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612479/wine-pot-wine-cup-and-folded-fan-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseArt nature exhibition blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062532/art-nature-exhibition-blog-banner-templateView licenseTray with Noshi Paper (Noshi Indicates a Present) by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612555/tray-with-noshi-paper-noshi-indicates-present-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal bathroom object element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001179/minimal-bathroom-object-element-set-editable-designView licenseWine Bottle, Cup and Cherry Blossoms by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612536/wine-bottle-cup-and-cherry-blossoms-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal bathroom object element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001142/minimal-bathroom-object-element-set-editable-designView licenseEbisu and Daikoku; Two of the Seven Gods of Good Fortune by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582260/ebisu-and-daikoku-two-the-seven-gods-good-fortune-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal bathroom object element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001180/minimal-bathroom-object-element-set-editable-designView licenseCherry Blossoms and Yamabuki Flowers by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612436/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseElection day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539314/election-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYellow; Tea Jar with Cover and Fragments of Brocade by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613043/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539326/vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBlue; Dipper-holder of Celadon and Other Objects for the Tea Ceremony by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613046/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseElection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539253/election-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOld Fisherman Carrying a Basket of Salmon by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612456/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688594/world-tobacco-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseYoung Woman Playing the Flute by a Bridge by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612447/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688560/smoking-kills-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCourtesan in Ancient Costume Seated in a Boat by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612450/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459677/world-tobacco-day-facebook-story-templateView licenseMan and Woman in Ceremonial Dress Arranging the New Year Decoration of a Pine Tree by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612607/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHealing Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762461/healing-instagram-post-templateView licenseActor Scattering Peas; A Ceremony of Exorcism for the New Year by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612606/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license