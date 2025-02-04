rawpixel
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: Duck and Scallions by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable design
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: “Books from Kanazawa Library” (Kanazawa Bunko) and “Foreign Cat of Shōmyōji…
Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: Genroku-style Courtesan
Spring flower fair blog banner template, editable text
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: “Offering Incense to the Deity of the Stone” (Yōgōishi), from the series…
Bird documentary Instagram post template, editable text
Pipe and Tobacco PouchFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1
Floral bistro Instagram post template, editable design
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Cranes at Tsurugaoka Hachimangō Shrine in Kamakura by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Marriage application Instagram post template, editable text
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Young Woman with a Birdcage by Ryūgetsusai Shinkō
Spring festival poster template
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Costume for the Butterfly Dance (Kochō no mai) by Kubo Shunman
Bird retreat Instagram post template, editable text
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3: Marsh-tits and Crab Apple Flowers
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3: Sparrows and Dandelions
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3: Swallows and Peonies
Japanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: Plum Tree in Bloom by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Save the birds Instagram post template, editable text
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Cut Flowers: Clematis, Bush Clover, Iris, Camellia, and Azalea by Kubo Shunman
Save the birds Instagram post template, editable text
“Beans for Tossing During Setsubun Exorcism Ceremony,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
The Heian Court Calligrapher Ono no Tōfū (894–966); “Calligraphy Brush” (Fude), from Four Friends of the Writing Table for…
Exchange program Instagram post template, editable text
“Gold-decorated Leather with Figure of a Chinese Boy” and “Patterned Leather,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and…
Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
“Inrō and Netsuke,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and Netsuke (Meibutsu kawa, inrō, netsuke)From the Spring Rain…
Editable vintage Japanese woman with Mount Fuji remixed design
Skylarks and Primroses,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono…
Visit Japan Instagram story template, editable text
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3: Mountain Dove and Peach Flowers
Japanese temples poster template, editable text and design
Japanese White-eyes with Plum Tree and Willow, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō, vol. 3) by Kubo Shunman
Gratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Japanese White-eyes on a Branch of Peach Tree,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono…
