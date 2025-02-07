rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: “Books from Kanazawa Library” (Kanazawa Bunko) and “Foreign Cat of Shōmyōji…
Save
Edit Image
japanese catcatjapan catyokohamavintage calendar pagecat lunar new yearkubo shunmancat block print
Lunar New Year card template
Lunar New Year card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000993/lunar-new-year-card-templateView license
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: “Offering Incense to the Deity of the Stone” (Yōgōishi), from the series…
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: “Offering Incense to the Deity of the Stone” (Yōgōishi), from the series…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612659/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
New Year special Instagram post template
New Year special Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12724200/new-year-special-instagram-post-templateView license
Pipe and Tobacco PouchFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1
Pipe and Tobacco PouchFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064473/pipe-and-tobacco-pouchfrom-the-spring-rain-collection-harusame-shu-volFree Image from public domain license
New Year special Instagram post template
New Year special Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271295/new-year-special-instagram-post-templateView license
“Beans for Tossing During Setsubun Exorcism Ceremony,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
“Beans for Tossing During Setsubun Exorcism Ceremony,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612521/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Year of tiger Instagram post template, editable text
Year of tiger Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900337/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
“Inrō and Netsuke,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and Netsuke (Meibutsu kawa, inrō, netsuke)From the Spring Rain…
“Inrō and Netsuke,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and Netsuke (Meibutsu kawa, inrō, netsuke)From the Spring Rain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612511/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Lucky coupon poster template
Lucky coupon poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786843/lucky-coupon-poster-templateView license
“Gold-decorated Leather with Figure of a Chinese Boy” and “Patterned Leather,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and…
“Gold-decorated Leather with Figure of a Chinese Boy” and “Patterned Leather,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612516/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926168/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
“Desk with Writing Set and Plum Flowers,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise goyomi)From…
“Desk with Writing Set and Plum Flowers,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise goyomi)From…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086824/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Lunar New Year Instagram post template, editable text
Lunar New Year Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921916/lunar-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
“Bow, Arrows, Target, and Other Outfits for Archery,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
“Bow, Arrows, Target, and Other Outfits for Archery,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185971/image-arrows-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant promotion poster template
Restaurant promotion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786844/restaurant-promotion-poster-templateView license
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Costume for the Butterfly Dance (Kochō no mai) by Kubo Shunman
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Costume for the Butterfly Dance (Kochō no mai) by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086827/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant promotion Instagram post template
Restaurant promotion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12959189/restaurant-promotion-instagram-post-templateView license
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Cut Flowers: Clematis, Bush Clover, Iris, Camellia, and Azalea by Kubo Shunman
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Cut Flowers: Clematis, Bush Clover, Iris, Camellia, and Azalea by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086603/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Lunar New Year Instagram post template
Lunar New Year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13129056/lunar-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Skylarks and Primroses,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono…
Skylarks and Primroses,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612446/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant promotion Facebook story template
Restaurant promotion Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12959190/restaurant-promotion-facebook-story-templateView license
Japanese White-eyes with Plum Tree and Willow, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō, vol. 3) by Kubo Shunman
Japanese White-eyes with Plum Tree and Willow, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō, vol. 3) by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087001/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Lunar New Year Facebook story template
Lunar New Year Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13129057/lunar-new-year-facebook-story-templateView license
Japanese White-eyes on a Branch of Peach Tree,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono…
Japanese White-eyes on a Branch of Peach Tree,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086937/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
New Year special poster template and design
New Year special poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12724175/new-year-special-poster-template-and-designView license
Two Dancers Performing a “Shakkyōmono” Kabuki Dance, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō), vol. 3 by Kubo…
Two Dancers Performing a “Shakkyōmono” Kabuki Dance, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō), vol. 3 by Kubo…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612591/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Lucky coupon Instagram post template
Lucky coupon Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13270712/lucky-coupon-instagram-post-templateView license
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: Duck and Scallions by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: Duck and Scallions by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612525/image-paper-books-artFree Image from public domain license
New Year wish Instagram post template, editable text
New Year wish Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921888/new-year-wish-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: Genroku-style Courtesan
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: Genroku-style Courtesan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184995/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
New Year special blog banner template
New Year special blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787102/new-year-special-blog-banner-templateView license
Sotoori-hime (early 5th century), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1
Sotoori-hime (early 5th century), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086606/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year poster template
Chinese New Year poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814053/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView license
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Young Woman with a Birdcage by Ryūgetsusai Shinkō
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Young Woman with a Birdcage by Ryūgetsusai Shinkō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612227/image-paper-books-moonFree Image from public domain license
Lucky coupon Instagram post template
Lucky coupon Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12796079/lucky-coupon-instagram-post-templateView license
Yamabe no Akahito (active 724-736), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by…
Yamabe no Akahito (active 724-736), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582392/image-poetry-1929-accordingFree Image from public domain license
Lunar New Year blog banner template
Lunar New Year blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13129055/lunar-new-year-blog-banner-templateView license
Kakinomoto no Hitomaro (ca. 662-710), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1…
Kakinomoto no Hitomaro (ca. 662-710), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582382/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Lunar New Year Instagram post template, editable text
Lunar New Year Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11960785/lunar-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Cranes at Tsurugaoka Hachimangō Shrine in Kamakura by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Cranes at Tsurugaoka Hachimangō Shrine in Kamakura by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612196/image-japanese-wood-block-prints-public-domain-monthly-calendar-craneFree Image from public domain license