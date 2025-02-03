rawpixel
Courtier Playing a Flute to Accompany a Bugaku Dance by Kubo Shunman
Wine is bottled poetry quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632342/wine-bottled-poetry-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Drum and Keiro, A Kind of Musical Instrument Used for the Bugaku Dance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612480/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The poetry cafe Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11073942/the-poetry-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Drum with Stand, Sho (A Kind of Mouth Organ) and Helmet on the Stage for Bugaku Dance by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612944/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wine is bottled poetry quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686299/wine-bottled-poetry-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Set of Utensils for the Tea Ceremony by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612535/image-paper-flower-artFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816257/poetry-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Costume for the Butterfly Dance (Kochō no mai) by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086827/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music is the poetry of the air poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771958/music-the-poetry-the-air-poster-template-editable-textView license
Men and Women in Court Costume Dancing by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185936/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815463/poetry-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
“Hilt of a Sword,” from the series of Seven Prints for the Shōfudai Poetry Circle by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184984/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686064/poetry-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
“Gold-decorated Leather with Figure of a Chinese Boy” and “Patterned Leather,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612516/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView license
“Inrō and Netsuke,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and Netsuke (Meibutsu kawa, inrō, netsuke)From the Spring Rain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612511/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440911/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
“Beans for Tossing During Setsubun Exorcism Ceremony,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612521/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763041/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Screen and Utensils for the Incense Ceremony by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612586/image-paper-flowers-moonFree Image from public domain license
Poetry cafe Instagram ad template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691462/poetry-cafe-instagram-template-editable-textView license
Court Carriage by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185045/court-carriage-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440914/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
“Desk with Writing Set and Plum Flowers,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise goyomi)From…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086824/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Love quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815379/love-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
“Bow, Arrows, Target, and Other Outfits for Archery,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185971/image-arrows-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Poetry cafe blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060794/poetry-cafe-blog-banner-templateView license
Court Hat and Court Dress by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612580/court-hat-and-court-dress-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931661/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Young Court Lady by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185014/young-court-lady-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931658/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Table and Writing Set by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185009/table-and-writing-set-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Music is the poetry of the air, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002503/music-the-poetry-the-air-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: “Offering Incense to the Deity of the Stone” (Yōgōishi), from the series…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612659/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The poetry cafe Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103871/the-poetry-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tobacco Pouch and Pipe by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184983/tobacco-pouch-and-pipe-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Music is the poetry of the air poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770623/music-the-poetry-the-air-poster-templateView license
Still life: a drum and a bookcase for the Noh Dance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8136660/still-life-drum-and-bookcase-for-the-noh-danceFree Image from public domain license
Music is the poetry of the air, editable customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22866321/music-the-poetry-the-air-editable-customizable-designView license
Pipe and Tobacco PouchFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064473/pipe-and-tobacco-pouchfrom-the-spring-rain-collection-harusame-shu-volFree Image from public domain license