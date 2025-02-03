Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedance bugakupoetryfluteaurapaperbooksartjapanese artCourtier Playing a Flute to Accompany a Bugaku Dance by Kubo ShunmanView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 820 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3863 x 2639 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWine is bottled poetry quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632342/wine-bottled-poetry-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseDrum and Keiro, A Kind of Musical Instrument Used for the Bugaku Dancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612480/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseThe poetry cafe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11073942/the-poetry-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDrum with Stand, Sho (A Kind of Mouth Organ) and Helmet on the Stage for Bugaku Dance by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612944/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWine is bottled poetry quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686299/wine-bottled-poetry-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseSet of Utensils for the Tea Ceremony by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612535/image-paper-flower-artFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816257/poetry-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseSpring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Costume for the Butterfly Dance (Kochō no mai) by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086827/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic is the poetry of the air poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771958/music-the-poetry-the-air-poster-template-editable-textView licenseMen and Women in Court Costume Dancing by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185936/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815463/poetry-quote-instagram-story-templateView license“Hilt of a Sword,” from the series of Seven Prints for the Shōfudai Poetry Circle by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184984/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686064/poetry-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license“Gold-decorated Leather with Figure of a Chinese Boy” and “Patterned Leather,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612516/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView license“Inrō and Netsuke,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and Netsuke (Meibutsu kawa, inrō, netsuke)From the Spring Rain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612511/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440911/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license“Beans for Tossing During Setsubun Exorcism Ceremony,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612521/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763041/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseScreen and Utensils for the Incense Ceremony by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612586/image-paper-flowers-moonFree Image from public domain licensePoetry cafe Instagram ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691462/poetry-cafe-instagram-template-editable-textView licenseCourt Carriage by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185045/court-carriage-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440914/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license“Desk with Writing Set and Plum Flowers,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise goyomi)From…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086824/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815379/love-quote-instagram-story-templateView license“Bow, Arrows, Target, and Other Outfits for Archery,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185971/image-arrows-paper-artFree Image from public domain licensePoetry cafe blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060794/poetry-cafe-blog-banner-templateView licenseCourt Hat and Court Dress by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612580/court-hat-and-court-dress-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931661/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseYoung Court Lady by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185014/young-court-lady-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931658/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseTable and Writing Set by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185009/table-and-writing-set-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseMusic is the poetry of the air, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002503/music-the-poetry-the-air-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSpring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: “Offering Incense to the Deity of the Stone” (Yōgōishi), from the series…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612659/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseThe poetry cafe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103871/the-poetry-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTobacco Pouch and Pipe by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184983/tobacco-pouch-and-pipe-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseMusic is the poetry of the air poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770623/music-the-poetry-the-air-poster-templateView licenseStill life: a drum and a bookcase for the Noh Dancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8136660/still-life-drum-and-bookcase-for-the-noh-danceFree Image from public domain licenseMusic is the poetry of the air, editable customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22866321/music-the-poetry-the-air-editable-customizable-designView licensePipe and Tobacco PouchFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064473/pipe-and-tobacco-pouchfrom-the-spring-rain-collection-harusame-shu-volFree Image from public domain license