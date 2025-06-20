rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pattern of Plum Blossom by Totoya Hokkei
Save
Edit Image
paperpatternartjapanese artvintagemoneypublic domainenvelope
Vintage stamp collage sticker, editable design element set
Vintage stamp collage sticker, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13693917/vintage-stamp-collage-sticker-editable-design-element-setView license
Candles of Aizu by Totoya Hokkei
Candles of Aizu by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612564/candles-aizu-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Letters blog banner template
Letters blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667881/letters-blog-banner-templateView license
Vase and Kitchen Knife by Totoya Hokkei
Vase and Kitchen Knife by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612653/vase-and-kitchen-knife-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Tray with Noshi Paper (Noshi Indicates a Present) by Totoya Hokkei
Tray with Noshi Paper (Noshi Indicates a Present) by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612654/tray-with-noshi-paper-noshi-indicates-present-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Court Lady by Totoya Hokkei
Court Lady by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582253/court-lady-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Chinese money envelope editable mockup
Chinese money envelope editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790607/chinese-money-envelope-editable-mockupView license
Conventionalized Design of Fans Floating on the River by Totoya Hokkei
Conventionalized Design of Fans Floating on the River by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612571/conventionalized-design-fans-floating-the-river-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Young Pine Tree and Jeweled Broom by Totoya Hokkei
Young Pine Tree and Jeweled Broom by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612298/young-pine-tree-and-jeweled-broom-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Floral rope envelope mockup element, editable vintage floral design
Floral rope envelope mockup element, editable vintage floral design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042748/floral-rope-envelope-mockup-element-editable-vintage-floral-designView license
Eboshi (a court hat) by Totoya Hokkei
Eboshi (a court hat) by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582387/eboshi-court-hat-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Plum Blossom by Kubo Shunman by Kubo Shunman
Plum Blossom by Kubo Shunman by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491912/plum-blossom-kubo-shunman-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507143/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Helmet and Plum Blossoms
Helmet and Plum Blossoms
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185101/helmet-and-plum-blossomsFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women sitting png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable design
Japanese women sitting png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207058/japanese-women-sitting-png-sticker-open-envelope-collage-art-editable-designView license
Tea Things by Totoya Hokkei
Tea Things by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613196/tea-things-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Painting of Peacocks, Pines, a Waterfall, and a Roll of Red Fabric by Totoya Hokkei
Painting of Peacocks, Pines, a Waterfall, and a Roll of Red Fabric by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582266/image-japanese-woodblock-1929-1800-1900Free Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Courtesan by a Lantern, “Fire,” from the series Five Elements for the Bunsai Poetry Group, a Guide to the Yoshiwara Pleasure…
Courtesan by a Lantern, “Fire,” from the series Five Elements for the Bunsai Poetry Group, a Guide to the Yoshiwara Pleasure…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612513/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Letters blog banner template
Letters blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517066/letters-blog-banner-templateView license
Lobster on a Piece of Charcoal. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
Lobster on a Piece of Charcoal. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640193/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain license
Wax seal stamp mockup, editable design
Wax seal stamp mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10108524/wax-seal-stamp-mockup-editable-designView license
Bush Warbler on a Plum Branch (Ume ni uguisu)
Bush Warbler on a Plum Branch (Ume ni uguisu)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085791/bush-warbler-plum-branch-ume-uguisuFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Actor as Tokihira by Utagawa Kunisada
Actor as Tokihira by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612655/actor-tokihira-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ebisu and Daikoku; Two of the Seven Gods of Good Fortune by Totoya Hokkei
Ebisu and Daikoku; Two of the Seven Gods of Good Fortune by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582260/ebisu-and-daikoku-two-the-seven-gods-good-fortune-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Two Boys and a Screen by Yashima Gakutei
Two Boys and a Screen by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582267/two-boys-and-screen-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
History of Kamakura: Visitors to Hoshinoi Well by Totoya Hokkei
History of Kamakura: Visitors to Hoshinoi Well by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612594/history-kamakura-visitors-hoshinoi-well-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Real estate purchase, finance editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Real estate purchase, finance editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349989/real-estate-purchase-finance-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Green Plums Wrapped in Bamboo Leaf; A Teabowl
Green Plums Wrapped in Bamboo Leaf; A Teabowl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8112225/green-plums-wrapped-bamboo-leaf-teabowlFree Image from public domain license
Real estate purchase, finance editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Real estate purchase, finance editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349983/real-estate-purchase-finance-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman in the Rain at Midnight Driving a Nail into a Tree to Invoke Evil on Her Unfaithful Lover by Totoya Hokkei
Woman in the Rain at Midnight Driving a Nail into a Tree to Invoke Evil on Her Unfaithful Lover by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612439/image-rain-japanese-woodblock-prints-1929-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license