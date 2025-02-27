rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dōran (Square Leather Box Used as an Inrō) with a Watch as a NetsukeFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3
Save
Edit Image
vintage calendarjapanese wood blockpaperleavesbooksartjapanese artvintage
Spring flower fair blog banner template, editable text
Spring flower fair blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670594/spring-flower-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
“Beans for Tossing During Setsubun Exorcism Ceremony,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
“Beans for Tossing During Setsubun Exorcism Ceremony,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612521/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670758/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
“Inrō and Netsuke,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and Netsuke (Meibutsu kawa, inrō, netsuke)From the Spring Rain…
“Inrō and Netsuke,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and Netsuke (Meibutsu kawa, inrō, netsuke)From the Spring Rain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612511/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
“Gold-decorated Leather with Figure of a Chinese Boy” and “Patterned Leather,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and…
“Gold-decorated Leather with Figure of a Chinese Boy” and “Patterned Leather,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612516/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sotoori-hime (early 5th century), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1
Sotoori-hime (early 5th century), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086606/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden Facebook story template
Japanese garden Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443376/japanese-garden-facebook-story-templateView license
“Bow, Arrows, Target, and Other Outfits for Archery,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
“Bow, Arrows, Target, and Other Outfits for Archery,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185971/image-arrows-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Let's travel poster template
Let's travel poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517289/lets-travel-poster-templateView license
Yamabe no Akahito (active 724-736), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by…
Yamabe no Akahito (active 724-736), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582392/image-poetry-1929-accordingFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable design
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670865/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Kakinomoto no Hitomaro (ca. 662-710), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1…
Kakinomoto no Hitomaro (ca. 662-710), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582382/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Blessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and design
Blessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView license
“Desk with Writing Set and Plum Flowers,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise goyomi)From…
“Desk with Writing Set and Plum Flowers,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise goyomi)From…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086824/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Wabi sabi Facebook story template
Wabi sabi Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443391/wabi-sabi-facebook-story-templateView license
Lacquer Inrō with Waterbirds and Ox-shaped Netsuke in a BoxFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3 by Totoya…
Lacquer Inrō with Waterbirds and Ox-shaped Netsuke in a BoxFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3 by Totoya…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612520/image-paper-books-artFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670281/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license
Western Pocket Watch From the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3. Original public domain image from the MET…
Western Pocket Watch From the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3. Original public domain image from the MET…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639658/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670476/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license
Court Lady at Her Writing TableFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3
Court Lady at Her Writing TableFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185043/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Floral bistro Instagram post template, editable design
Floral bistro Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670867/floral-bistro-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Pipe and Tobacco PouchFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1
Pipe and Tobacco PouchFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064473/pipe-and-tobacco-pouchfrom-the-spring-rain-collection-harusame-shu-volFree Image from public domain license
Golden week poster template
Golden week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517278/golden-week-poster-templateView license
Costume for Bugaku Court DanceFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Costume for Bugaku Court DanceFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582255/image-japanese-tiger-1929-accordingFree Image from public domain license
Bird documentary Instagram post template, editable text
Bird documentary Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893998/bird-documentary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Accoutrements for a Bride, from the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Accoutrements for a Bride, from the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582263/image-three-1929-accordingFree Image from public domain license
Marriage application Instagram post template, editable text
Marriage application Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922157/marriage-application-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Poet and Mount FujiFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3 by Yashima Gakutei
A Poet and Mount FujiFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3 by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612638/image-rain-japanese-woodblock-prints-classic-shape-1929Free Image from public domain license
Happy Shavuot Instagram post template
Happy Shavuot Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765911/happy-shavuot-instagram-post-templateView license
Skylarks and Primroses,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono…
Skylarks and Primroses,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612446/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
The feast of weeks Instagram post template
The feast of weeks Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765919/the-feast-weeks-instagram-post-templateView license
Japanese White-eyes with Plum Tree and Willow, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō, vol. 3) by Kubo Shunman
Japanese White-eyes with Plum Tree and Willow, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō, vol. 3) by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087001/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
Japanese White-eyes on a Branch of Peach Tree,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono…
Japanese White-eyes on a Branch of Peach Tree,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086937/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Bird retreat Instagram post template, editable text
Bird retreat Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922107/bird-retreat-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bonsai Plum, Compass, and Pocket Sundial with Design of Calendar, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō…
Bonsai Plum, Compass, and Pocket Sundial with Design of Calendar, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612557/image-bonsai-public-domain-1806Free Image from public domain license
Books Instagram post template, editable design
Books Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670942/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Two Dancers Performing a “Shakkyōmono” Kabuki Dance, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō), vol. 3 by Kubo…
Two Dancers Performing a “Shakkyōmono” Kabuki Dance, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō), vol. 3 by Kubo…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612591/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain license