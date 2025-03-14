rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wine Bottle, Cup and Cherry Blossoms by Yashima Gakutei
Save
Edit Image
japanese winecherry blossomspaperbooksartjapanese artvintagepublic domain
Fantasy fiction cover template, editable design
Fantasy fiction cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791771/fantasy-fiction-cover-template-editable-designView license
Wine Pot, Wine Cup and Folded Fan by Yashima Gakutei
Wine Pot, Wine Cup and Folded Fan by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612479/wine-pot-wine-cup-and-folded-fan-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Learning Japanese book cover template
Learning Japanese book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446346/learning-japanese-book-cover-templateView license
Toasted Mochi (a kind of rice food used during the New Year season) by Yashima Gakutei
Toasted Mochi (a kind of rice food used during the New Year season) by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612613/image-japanese-ukiyo-food-rice-asian-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
Pines and Cherry Blossoms by Kubo Shunman
Pines and Cherry Blossoms by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612401/pines-and-cherry-blossoms-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template
Spring festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView license
Courtesan by Yashima Gakutei
Courtesan by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582376/courtesan-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Banko, a Chinese Sage by Yashima Gakutei
Banko, a Chinese Sage by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612743/banko-chinese-sage-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion Instagram post template, editable design
Floral body lotion Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670425/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Furuichi Dance (No. 3 of a Set of Four) by Yashima Gakutei
Furuichi Dance (No. 3 of a Set of Four) by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612738/furuichi-dance-no-set-four-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cherry blossom illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage cherry blossom illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670563/vintage-cherry-blossom-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lady Threading Needle on Verandah by Yashima Gakutei
Lady Threading Needle on Verandah by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612568/lady-threading-needle-verandah-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion Instagram post template
Floral body lotion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView license
Courtesan Usugumo by Yashima Gakutei
Courtesan Usugumo by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612309/courtesan-usugumo-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cherry blossom illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage cherry blossom illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670744/vintage-cherry-blossom-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two Boys and a Screen by Yashima Gakutei
Two Boys and a Screen by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582267/two-boys-and-screen-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7750112/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Furuichi Dance (No. 4 of a Set of Four) by Yashima Gakutei
Furuichi Dance (No. 4 of a Set of Four) by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612725/furuichi-dance-no-set-four-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440528/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Two Ladies Walking on the Water by Yashima Gakutei
Two Ladies Walking on the Water by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612707/two-ladies-walking-the-water-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546017/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Furuichi Dance (No. 2 of a Set of Four) by Yashima Gakutei
Furuichi Dance (No. 2 of a Set of Four) by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612587/furuichi-dance-no-set-four-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Purple vintage bird, beige paper texture background, editable design
Purple vintage bird, beige paper texture background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7742635/purple-vintage-bird-beige-paper-texture-background-editable-designView license
Four Hermits of Shozan by Yashima Gakutei
Four Hermits of Shozan by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612734/four-hermits-shozan-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Purple vintage bird, beige paper texture background, editable design
Purple vintage bird, beige paper texture background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8434820/purple-vintage-bird-beige-paper-texture-background-editable-designView license
Chinese General Tiger" from the Story "Suikoden" by Yashima Gakutei
Chinese General Tiger" from the Story "Suikoden" by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612572/chinese-general-tiger-from-the-story-suikoden-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic floral frame, purple background, editable design
Aesthetic floral frame, purple background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704288/aesthetic-floral-frame-purple-background-editable-designView license
Cherry Blossoms and Seal-box with Ink and Ruler by Kubo Shunman
Cherry Blossoms and Seal-box with Ink and Ruler by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612464/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic floral background, yellow frame design, editable design
Aesthetic floral background, yellow frame design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7718531/aesthetic-floral-background-yellow-frame-design-editable-designView license
Ten Wise Men Among the Disciples of Confucious by Yashima Gakutei
Ten Wise Men Among the Disciples of Confucious by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612597/ten-wise-men-among-the-disciples-confucious-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic floral frame, purple background, editable design
Aesthetic floral frame, purple background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910391/aesthetic-floral-frame-purple-background-editable-designView license
Three Great Wise Men of the Han Dynasty by Yashima Gakutei
Three Great Wise Men of the Han Dynasty by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612610/three-great-wise-men-the-han-dynasty-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lady Beating a Hand-Drum (Tzusumi) By the Side of The Incense Burner by Kubo Shunman
Lady Beating a Hand-Drum (Tzusumi) By the Side of The Incense Burner by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612397/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cherry blossom season Instagram post template
Cherry blossom season Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView license
Cherry Blossoms and Yamabuki Flowers by Kubo Shunman
Cherry Blossoms and Yamabuki Flowers by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612436/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Customizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7745045/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Seals and a Carved Lacquer Container for Seal Ink by Kitao Shigemasa
Seals and a Carved Lacquer Container for Seal Ink by Kitao Shigemasa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612523/seals-and-carved-lacquer-container-for-seal-ink-kitao-shigemasaFree Image from public domain license