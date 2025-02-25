rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Nanamaro and His Followers Looking at the Moon in China by Kubo Shunman
Save
Edit Image
chinajapanese wood blockmoonpaperpersonartjapanese artvintage
Let's travel poster template
Let's travel poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517289/lets-travel-poster-templateView license
Young Nobleman and His Attendant by Kubo Shunman
Young Nobleman and His Attendant by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612660/young-nobleman-and-his-attendant-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Golden week poster template
Golden week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517278/golden-week-poster-templateView license
Tobacco Pouch and Pipe by Kubo Shunman
Tobacco Pouch and Pipe by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184983/tobacco-pouch-and-pipe-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
The feast of weeks Instagram post template
The feast of weeks Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765919/the-feast-weeks-instagram-post-templateView license
Candle-Stand and Fan by Kubo Shunman
Candle-Stand and Fan by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612585/candle-stand-and-fan-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Happy Shavuot Instagram post template
Happy Shavuot Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765911/happy-shavuot-instagram-post-templateView license
History of Kamakura: Building Tsurugaoka Hachiman Shrine by Kubo Shunman
History of Kamakura: Building Tsurugaoka Hachiman Shrine by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613192/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden Facebook story template
Japanese garden Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443376/japanese-garden-facebook-story-templateView license
Setting Moon on Waves by Kubo Shunman
Setting Moon on Waves by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612578/setting-moon-waves-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Wabi sabi Facebook story template
Wabi sabi Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443391/wabi-sabi-facebook-story-templateView license
History of Kamakura by Kubo Shunman
History of Kamakura by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612650/history-kamakura-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
History of Kamakura by Kubo Shunman
History of Kamakura by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612732/history-kamakura-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two Courtesans, One Playing a Koto (Harp) and The Other Reading a Letter by Kubo Shunman
Two Courtesans, One Playing a Koto (Harp) and The Other Reading a Letter by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582357/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Rat on a Fuchin, Ornament with a Design of Egoyomi (Pictorial Calendar) by Kubo Shunman
Rat on a Fuchin, Ornament with a Design of Egoyomi (Pictorial Calendar) by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582351/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Knife and Two Knife Handles by Kubo Shunman
Knife and Two Knife Handles by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612534/knife-and-two-knife-handles-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670281/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license
Woman Entertaining Her Guest with New Year Wine by Kubo Shunman
Woman Entertaining Her Guest with New Year Wine by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612930/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670476/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license
The Doll Festival, Third Day of the Third Month by Kubo Shunman
The Doll Festival, Third Day of the Third Month by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612570/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762313/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Courtesan with Branch of Seri by Kubo Shunman
Courtesan with Branch of Seri by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612666/courtesan-with-branch-seri-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762319/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Bachi (Plectrum) Used in Playing Shamisen by Kubo Shunman
Bachi (Plectrum) Used in Playing Shamisen by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612581/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948447/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
White Rat and Bundles of Cloth by Kubo Shunman
White Rat and Bundles of Cloth by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612220/white-rat-and-bundles-cloth-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
New Year special Instagram post template
New Year special Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271295/new-year-special-instagram-post-templateView license
Court Hat and Court Dress by Kubo Shunman
Court Hat and Court Dress by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612580/court-hat-and-court-dress-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Chinese art exhibition poster template
Chinese art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829917/chinese-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Belt and Fan on a Piece of Cloth by Kubo Shunman
Belt and Fan on a Piece of Cloth by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612952/belt-and-fan-piece-cloth-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Blessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and design
Blessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView license
Various Shells with Sea Weeds by Kubo Shunman
Various Shells with Sea Weeds by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612589/various-shells-with-sea-weeds-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762582/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Box for Sugoroku Game (A Kind of Backgammon), Bow and Drum by Kubo Shunman
Box for Sugoroku Game (A Kind of Backgammon), Bow and Drum by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612576/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
Koto (Japanese Harp) and Sho (Reed Organ) by Kubo Shunman
Koto (Japanese Harp) and Sho (Reed Organ) by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612582/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license