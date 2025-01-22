Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imageilluminated manuscriptgothic frescogothicannunciationinternational gothicnativity christianfrescopublic domain art gothicThe NativityView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 801 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3811 x 2544 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCelebrating women blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682635/celebrating-women-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLast Judgment in an Initial C by Lorenzo Monaco (Piero di Giovanni)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087850/last-judgment-initial-lorenzo-monaco-piero-giovanniFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView licenseAbraham by Lorenzo Monaco (Piero di Giovanni)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086291/abraham-lorenzo-monaco-piero-giovanniFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494602/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseNoah by Lorenzo Monaco (Piero di Giovanni)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086297/noah-lorenzo-monaco-piero-giovanniFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016513/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Crucified Christ between the Virgin and Saint John the Evangelist by Lorenzo Monaco (Piero di Giovanni)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328906/photo-image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967592/good-friday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDavid by Lorenzo Monaco (Piero di Giovanni)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184998/david-lorenzo-monaco-piero-giovanniFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967595/good-friday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTabernacle framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8302604/tabernacle-frameFree Image from public domain licenseCarol concert Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578282/carol-concert-facebook-story-templateView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned with Two Angels by Fra Filippo Lippihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330666/madonna-and-child-enthroned-with-two-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday celebration Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14566259/good-friday-celebration-facebook-story-templateView licenseMoses by Lorenzo Monaco (Piero di Giovanni)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184937/moses-lorenzo-monaco-piero-giovanniFree Image from public domain licenseBakery house poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568513/bakery-house-poster-templateView licenseSaint Lawrence Enthroned with Saints and Donors by Fra Filippo Lippihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184929/saint-lawrence-enthroned-with-saints-and-donorsFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Virgin Mary with the Christ Child, Saint Augustine, Michael the Archangel, Saint Jerome and Saint Margaret of Antioch.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13982002/image-angels-cartoon-jesus-christFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Blessed Virgin with the Christ Child, Saint Jerome, Saint Francis of Assisi, and angels reading and playing music.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13999045/image-dog-angels-faceFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724158/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAngel of the Annunciationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8303194/angel-the-annunciationFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome to church poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724138/welcome-church-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVirgin and Child Enthroned between Saints Cecilia and Catherine of Alexandriahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087736/virgin-and-child-enthroned-between-saints-cecilia-and-catherine-alexandriaFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967589/ascension-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Virgin Mary with the Christ Child and angels above; with Saint Louis of Toulouse, Saint Clare, Saint Francis, Saint John…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14010952/image-angels-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967590/ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Virgin Mary with the Christ Child, Saint Matthew, Saint Carlo Borromeo and Rénier the blessed. Drawing by F. Rosaspina…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14008828/image-angel-jesus-christ-personFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome to church Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724051/welcome-church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Virgin Mary with the Christ Child and patron saints of Bologna. Drawing by F. Rosaspina, ca. 1830, after G. Reni, 1630-1.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14017681/image-jesus-christ-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePray for peacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914168/pray-for-peaceView licenseChrist Carrying the Cross, with the Crucifixion; The Resurrection, with the Pilgrims of Emmaus by Gerard Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086819/image-resurrection-gerard-david-crucifixionFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724072/pray-for-peace-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child, Saint Elizabeth with Saint John the Baptist and a male and a female donor.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13995310/image-cartoon-face-jesus-christFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome to church Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724178/welcome-church-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMale Saint, workshop of Fra Filippo Lippihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330461/male-saintFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724181/pray-for-peace-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMan of Sorrowshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087707/man-sorrowsFree Image from public domain license