Portrait of a Man, possibly Matteo di Sebastiano di Bernardino Gozzadini
portrait paintingunicornwife husbandpublic domainrespect paintingreligionbolognaman painting
Funeral flowers poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of a Woman, possibly Ginevra d'Antonio Lupari Gozzadini, attributed to the Maestro delle Storie del Pane
Rest in peace Instagram post template, editable design
Saint Sebastian with the infant Saint John the Baptist, Saint Francis, Saint Antony of Padua or Saint Bernardino and Saint…
Deepest condolences poster template, editable text and design
Medal: Giovanni de'Medici delle Bande Nere
In loving memory Instagram post template, editable design
The Assumption of the Virgin Mary; below the apostles crowd around her empty tomb. Drawing by F. Rosaspina, c. 1830, after…
Funeral flowers blog banner template, editable text
The assumption of Mary (the Blessed Virgin). Drawing by F. Rosaspina, c. 1830, after Annibale Carracci.
Funeral flowers Instagram post template, editable text
The deposition of Christ from the cross; the holy women mourn. Drawing by F. Rosaspina, c. 1830, after L. Massari.
Funeral flowers Instagram post template, editable text
The death of Saint Benedict. Drawing by F. Rosaspina, c. 1830, after D.M. Canuti.
Funeral flowers Instagram story template, editable text
The Virgin Mary is borne upwards to a heaven crowded with angels. Engraving by F. Rosaspina, 1830, after himself after L.…
Farewell Instagram post template, editable text
Saint Cecilia with Saint Paul the Apostle, Saint John the Evangelist, a bishop and Saint Mary Magdalene. Engraving by F.…
Deepest condolences Instagram post template, editable text
Saint Sebastian. Drawing by F. Rosaspina, c. 1830, after G. Reni.
Farewell Instagram post template, editable text
Saint Cecilia with Saint Paul the Apostle, Saint John the Evangelist, a bishop and Saint Mary Magdalen. Drawing by F.…
Deepest condolences Instagram story template, editable text
Saint Catherine of Siena receiving the stigmata. Drawing by F. Rosaspina, c. 1830, after A. Tiarini.
Deepest condolences blog banner template, editable text
Saint Peter Martyr. Drawing by F. Rosaspina, c. 1830, after G.F. Barbieri, il Guercino.
Farewell Instagram post template, editable text
John the Baptist preaching to a crowd at the river Jordan. Drawing by F. Rosaspina, c. 1830, after L. Carracci.
Funeral service Instagram post template, editable text
The mystic marriage of Saint Catherine of Alexandria to the Christ child; Saint Joseph looks at angels who bear attributes…
Photography business poster template, editable text & design
The Virgin Mary with angels and Saint John the Evangelist, Saint Nicholas of Tolentino and Saint Euphemia. Drawing by F.…
Wedding invitation card editable mockup
The last sacrament of Saint Jerome. Drawing by F. Rosaspina, 1830, after Annibale Carracci.
Grief support Facebook post template, editable design
The Virgin Mary and Christ child with Eloi (Eligius), bishop of Oise (and patron saint of Bologna). Drawing by F. Rosaspina…
Memorial service Instagram post template, editable text
The Virgin Mary with Saint Petronius and Saint John the Evangelist and a donor. Drawing by F. Rosaspina, c. 1830, after F.…
Farewell Instagram post template, editable text
The Virgin Mary with the Christ child, saints and martyrs (known as the 'Madonna del Rosario') Drawing by F. Rosaspina, c.…
