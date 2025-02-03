rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Miyanoshita (Name of One of the Hot Springs at Hakone) by Torii Kiyonaga
Save
Edit Image
torii kiyonagahakonejapanese wood blockpaperpersonartjapanese artvintage
Let's travel poster template
Let's travel poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517289/lets-travel-poster-templateView license
Ashinoyu Spring in Hakone by Torii Kiyonaga
Ashinoyu Spring in Hakone by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612271/ashinoyu-spring-hakone-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7750112/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Evening Snow at Banto
Evening Snow at Banto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328659/evening-snow-bantoFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440528/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Dance of the Beach Maidens from the series Brocade of the East by Torii Kiyonaga
The Dance of the Beach Maidens from the series Brocade of the East by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612912/image-japan-beach-1922-1600-1800Free Image from public domain license
Golden week poster template
Golden week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517278/golden-week-poster-templateView license
Scene from a Drama by Torii Kiyonaga
Scene from a Drama by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612470/scene-from-drama-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Famous painting patterned washi tape, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Famous painting patterned washi tape, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062281/famous-painting-patterned-washi-tape-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
To-no Sawa (Name of one of the hot springs at Hakone)
To-no Sawa (Name of one of the hot springs at Hakone)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8127874/to-no-sawa-name-one-the-hot-springs-hakoneFree Image from public domain license
Happy Shavuot Instagram post template
Happy Shavuot Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765911/happy-shavuot-instagram-post-templateView license
Print by Torii Kiyonaga
Print by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611672/print-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440531/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Atago Hill at Shiba by Torii Kiyonaga
Atago Hill at Shiba by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612218/atago-hill-shiba-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
The feast of weeks Instagram post template
The feast of weeks Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765919/the-feast-weeks-instagram-post-templateView license
Two Courtesans and a Geisha by Torii Kiyonaga
Two Courtesans and a Geisha by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612147/two-courtesans-and-geisha-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Famous painting patterned washi tape, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Famous painting patterned washi tape, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062457/famous-painting-patterned-washi-tape-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ichikawa Yaozo III with a Lady by Torii Kiyonaga
Ichikawa Yaozo III with a Lady by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611801/ichikawa-yaozo-iii-with-lady-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden Facebook story template
Japanese garden Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443376/japanese-garden-facebook-story-templateView license
Enjoying the Evening Cool at Nakasu by Torii Kiyonaga
Enjoying the Evening Cool at Nakasu by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611654/enjoying-the-evening-cool-nakasu-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Editable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071018/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Party of Merrymakers in a Tea-house at Shinagawa by Torii Kiyonaga
A Party of Merrymakers in a Tea-house at Shinagawa by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330185/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese travel agency Facebook post template
Japanese travel agency Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933351/japanese-travel-agency-facebook-post-templateView license
Scene of the Drama Oakinai Hiru-ga-Koshima" by Torii Kiyonaga
Scene of the Drama Oakinai Hiru-ga-Koshima" by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611810/scene-the-drama-oakinai-hiru-ga-koshima-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Wabi sabi Facebook story template
Wabi sabi Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443391/wabi-sabi-facebook-story-templateView license
Visiting Komachi by Torii Kiyonaga
Visiting Komachi by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613040/visiting-komachi-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738330/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Women Landing from a Pleasure Boat Drawn Up to the Shore at Mukojima on Sumida RIver, Edo by Torii Kiyonaga
Women Landing from a Pleasure Boat Drawn Up to the Shore at Mukojima on Sumida RIver, Edo by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611803/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Iris Garden by Torii Kiyonaga
The Iris Garden by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612282/the-iris-garden-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Interior Scene by Torii Kiyonaga
Interior Scene by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612444/interior-scene-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese temples blog banner template
Japanese temples blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052638/japanese-temples-blog-banner-templateView license
Portrait of the Courtesan Nioteru of the Ogiya, with Her Two Attendants Namiji and Aō-mi by Torii Kiyonaga
Portrait of the Courtesan Nioteru of the Ogiya, with Her Two Attendants Namiji and Aō-mi by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612284/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670476/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license
The Actor Nakamura Tomijuro in the Role of Koshizuka by Torii Kiyomitsu
The Actor Nakamura Tomijuro in the Role of Koshizuka by Torii Kiyomitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612927/the-actor-nakamura-tomijuro-the-role-koshizuka-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670281/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license
Two Women Standing, Holding a Child by Torii Kiyonaga
Two Women Standing, Holding a Child by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612291/two-women-standing-holding-child-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese New Year Facebook story template
Japanese New Year Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667951/japanese-new-year-facebook-story-templateView license
The Actor Nakamura Rikō I with an Attendant by Torii Kiyonaga
The Actor Nakamura Rikō I with an Attendant by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328563/the-actor-nakamura-riko-with-attendantFree Image from public domain license