Bonsai Plum, Compass, and Pocket Sundial with Design of Calendar, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō…
japanese rainbonsaivintage calendarbonsai public domainpublic domain woodblock prints japanbonsai japanese art public domainpapercompass
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Skylarks and Primroses,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono…
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Two Dancers Performing a “Shakkyōmono” Kabuki Dance, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō), vol. 3 by Kubo…
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
Japanese White-eyes with Plum Tree and Willow, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jō, vol. 3) by Kubo Shunman
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Japanese White-eyes on a Branch of Peach Tree,” from the Series An Array of Birds (Tori awase), from Spring Rain Surimono…
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Roll of Cloth for an Obi and Tortoise-shell Hair Ornaments (“Presents for One’s Beloved”), from the Butterfly Series, from…
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
“Beans for Tossing During Setsubun Exorcism Ceremony,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Desk Screen, Writing Set, Painting of Tiger, and Mounting Paraphernalia, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono…
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
“Gold-decorated Leather with Figure of a Chinese Boy” and “Patterned Leather,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and…
Two women in the rain editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Koson
“Inrō and Netsuke,” from the series Famous Leathers, Inrō, and Netsuke (Meibutsu kawa, inrō, netsuke)From the Spring Rain…
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Kakinomoto no Hitomaro (ca. 662-710), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1…
Japanese travel agency poster template
Yamabe no Akahito (active 724-736), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by…
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable design
“Desk with Writing Set and Plum Flowers,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise goyomi)From…
Editable vintage Japanese bonsai, ukiyo-e remix design
“Bow, Arrows, Target, and Other Outfits for Archery,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
Editable vintage Japanese bonsai, ukiyo-e remix design
Sotoori-hime (early 5th century), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1
The Yōmei Gate at Nikkō editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Hiroaki Takahashi
Preparations for the New Year, from Spring Rain Surimono Album (Harusame surimono-jo, vol. 1) by Totoya Hokkei
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Pipe and Tobacco PouchFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Accoutrements for a Bride, from the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Floral bistro Instagram post template, editable design
Costume for Bugaku Court DanceFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Editable vintage Japanese nature, ukiyo-e remix design
Western Pocket Watch From the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3. Original public domain image from the MET…
Customizable vintage Japanese nature, ukiyo-e remix design
Lacquer Inrō with Waterbirds and Ox-shaped Netsuke in a BoxFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3 by Totoya…
