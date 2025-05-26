Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagetotoya hokkeipublic domain woodblock prints japanwood block japanesepaperartjapanese artvintagepublic domainCandles of Aizu by Totoya HokkeiView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 958 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 3192 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCourt Lady by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582253/court-lady-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseConventionalized Design of Fans Floating on the River by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612571/conventionalized-design-fans-floating-the-river-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView licenseYoung Pine Tree and Jeweled Broom by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612298/young-pine-tree-and-jeweled-broom-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670281/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView licenseEboshi (a court hat) by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582387/eboshi-court-hat-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView licensePattern of Plum Blossom by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612530/pattern-plum-blossom-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670476/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView licenseTea Things by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613196/tea-things-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseGolden week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517278/golden-week-poster-templateView licenseHistory of Kamakura: Visitors to Hoshinoi Well by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612594/history-kamakura-visitors-hoshinoi-well-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gardening Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670865/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVase and Kitchen Knife by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612653/vase-and-kitchen-knife-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTray with Noshi Paper (Noshi Indicates a Present) by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612654/tray-with-noshi-paper-noshi-indicates-present-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePainting of Peacocks, Pines, a Waterfall, and a Roll of Red Fabric by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582266/image-japanese-woodblock-1929-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCourtesan by a Lantern, “Fire,” from the series Five Elements for the Bunsai Poetry Group, a Guide to the Yoshiwara Pleasure…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612513/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLobster on a Piece of Charcoal. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640193/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseFloral bistro Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670867/floral-bistro-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseTray with Noshi Paper (Noshi Indicates a Present) by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612555/tray-with-noshi-paper-noshi-indicates-present-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEbisu and Daikoku; Two of the Seven Gods of Good Fortune by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582260/ebisu-and-daikoku-two-the-seven-gods-good-fortune-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670594/spring-flower-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWoman in the Rain at Midnight Driving a Nail into a Tree to Invoke Evil on Her Unfaithful Lover by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612439/image-rain-japanese-woodblock-prints-1929-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBox of Face Powder and Hair Ties; Specialities of Shimomura in Ryogaecho by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612705/image-totoya-hokkei-1929-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCandle-Stand and Fan by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612585/candle-stand-and-fan-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCourtesan by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582376/courtesan-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBanko, a Chinese Sage by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612743/banko-chinese-sage-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseBlessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView licenseFuruichi Dance (No. 3 of a Set of Four) by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612738/furuichi-dance-no-set-four-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license