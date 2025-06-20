Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage book coverkubo shunmanpaperbookartjapanese artvintagepublic domainBiwa (Japanese Lute) with Cover by Kubo ShunmanView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1084 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3458 x 3827 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licenseTwo Ladies; One is Playing the Biwa (Japanese Lute) and the Other, the Koto (Japanese Harp) by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612404/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFantasy fiction cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791771/fantasy-fiction-cover-template-editable-designView licenseCandle-Stand and Fan by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612585/candle-stand-and-fan-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseLearning Japanese book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446346/learning-japanese-book-cover-templateView licenseHistory of Kamakura: Building Tsurugaoka Hachiman Shrine by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613192/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAquarium Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719628/aquarium-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSetting Moon on Waves by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612578/setting-moon-waves-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseSummer travel blog banner template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713061/summer-travel-blog-banner-template-customizable-designView licenseHistory of Kamakura by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612650/history-kamakura-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseBook row element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000746/book-row-element-set-editable-designView licenseHistory of Kamakura by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612732/history-kamakura-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616263/seafood-restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo Courtesans, One Playing a Koto (Harp) and The Other Reading a Letter by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582357/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670594/spring-flower-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBachi (Plectrum) Used in Playing Shamisen by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612581/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBooks Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670942/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Doll Festival, Third Day of the Third Month by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612570/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686732/reading-book-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseCourtesan with Branch of Seri by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612666/courtesan-with-branch-seri-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670758/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNanamaro and His Followers Looking at the Moon in China by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612537/image-paper-moon-personFree Image from public domain licenseBird watching blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10100048/bird-watching-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWoman Entertaining Her Guest with New Year Wine by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612930/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759304/photo-journal-ideas-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseKnife and Two Knife Handles by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612534/knife-and-two-knife-handles-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686737/reading-book-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseRat on a Fuchin, Ornament with a Design of Egoyomi (Pictorial Calendar) by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582351/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSushi bar blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770516/sushi-bar-blog-banner-templateView licenseBelt and Fan on a Piece of Cloth by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612952/belt-and-fan-piece-cloth-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book sale blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736248/vintage-book-sale-blog-banner-templateView licenseCourt Hat and Court Dress by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612580/court-hat-and-court-dress-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese language book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14402918/japanese-language-book-cover-templateView licenseVarious Shells with Sea Weeds by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612589/various-shells-with-sea-weeds-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseJapan blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267333/japan-blog-banner-templateView licenseBox for Sugoroku Game (A Kind of Backgammon), Bow and Drum by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612576/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBook row element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000525/book-row-element-set-editable-designView licenseKoto (Japanese Harp) and Sho (Reed Organ) by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612582/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage open notebook element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000751/vintage-open-notebook-element-set-editable-designView licenseWhite Rat and Bundles of Cloth by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612220/white-rat-and-bundles-cloth-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license