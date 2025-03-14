rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Furuichi Dance (No. 2 of a Set of Four) by Yashima Gakutei
Save
Edit Image
paperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainjapanesejapan
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Furuichi Dance (No. 4 of a Set of Four) by Yashima Gakutei
Furuichi Dance (No. 4 of a Set of Four) by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612725/furuichi-dance-no-set-four-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Furuichi Dance (No. 3 of a Set of Four) by Yashima Gakutei
Furuichi Dance (No. 3 of a Set of Four) by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612738/furuichi-dance-no-set-four-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Courtesan by Yashima Gakutei
Courtesan by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582376/courtesan-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lady Threading Needle on Verandah by Yashima Gakutei
Lady Threading Needle on Verandah by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612568/lady-threading-needle-verandah-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Four Hermits of Shozan by Yashima Gakutei
Four Hermits of Shozan by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612734/four-hermits-shozan-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Ten Wise Men Among the Disciples of Confucious by Yashima Gakutei
Ten Wise Men Among the Disciples of Confucious by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612597/ten-wise-men-among-the-disciples-confucious-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Three Great Wise Men of the Han Dynasty by Yashima Gakutei
Three Great Wise Men of the Han Dynasty by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612610/three-great-wise-men-the-han-dynasty-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231552/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView license
Banko, a Chinese Sage by Yashima Gakutei
Banko, a Chinese Sage by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612743/banko-chinese-sage-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Two Boys and a Screen by Yashima Gakutei
Two Boys and a Screen by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582267/two-boys-and-screen-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Two Ladies Walking on the Water by Yashima Gakutei
Two Ladies Walking on the Water by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612707/two-ladies-walking-the-water-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Chinese General Tiger" from the Story "Suikoden" by Yashima Gakutei
Chinese General Tiger" from the Story "Suikoden" by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612572/chinese-general-tiger-from-the-story-suikoden-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763041/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Emperor Xuanzong (Japanese: Genso) and Daoist Magician Lo Gongyuan Arising from an Inkstone; Ink" (Sumi), from Four Friends…
Emperor Xuanzong (Japanese: Genso) and Daoist Magician Lo Gongyuan Arising from an Inkstone; Ink" (Sumi), from Four Friends…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582388/image-circle-japanese-art-woodblock-prints-magicianFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Furuichi Dance (No. 1 of a Set of Four)
Furuichi Dance (No. 1 of a Set of Four)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085739/furuichi-dance-no-set-fourFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Nuji (Japanese: Joki; female attendant who compiled writings by Daoist sages); Paper" (Kami), from Four Friends of the…
Nuji (Japanese: Joki; female attendant who compiled writings by Daoist sages); Paper" (Kami), from Four Friends of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582285/image-edo-japan-japanese-woodblock-prints-1929Free Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440911/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Chinese Calligrapher Boying (Japanese: Hakuei; also known as the Sage of Cursive Script"); "Inkstone" (Suzuri), from…
The Chinese Calligrapher Boying (Japanese: Hakuei; also known as the Sage of Cursive Script"); "Inkstone" (Suzuri), from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582271/image-japanese-boy-vintage-periodic-table-poster-calendarFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram design
Japan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551735/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Yamabe no Akahito (active 724-736), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by…
Yamabe no Akahito (active 724-736), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582392/image-poetry-1929-accordingFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo blog banner template, editable text
Japan culture expo blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551662/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Kakinomoto no Hitomaro (ca. 662-710), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1…
Kakinomoto no Hitomaro (ca. 662-710), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582382/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Wine Pot, Wine Cup and Folded Fan by Yashima Gakutei
Wine Pot, Wine Cup and Folded Fan by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612479/wine-pot-wine-cup-and-folded-fan-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Four Friends of Calligraphy: Lady Murasaki
Four Friends of Calligraphy: Lady Murasaki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085737/four-friends-calligraphy-lady-murasakiFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival poster template, editable text & design
Japan festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116529/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Four Friends of Calligraphy: Lady Komachi
Four Friends of Calligraphy: Lady Komachi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085715/four-friends-calligraphy-lady-komachiFree Image from public domain license