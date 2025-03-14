Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainjapanesejapanHistory of Kamakura: Visitors to Hoshinoi Well by Totoya HokkeiView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1060 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3534 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCourt Lady by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582253/court-lady-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseConventionalized Design of Fans Floating on the River by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612571/conventionalized-design-fans-floating-the-river-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseYoung Pine Tree and Jeweled Broom by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612298/young-pine-tree-and-jeweled-broom-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCandles of Aizu by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612564/candles-aizu-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePattern of Plum Blossom by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612530/pattern-plum-blossom-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseTray with Noshi Paper (Noshi Indicates a Present) by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612654/tray-with-noshi-paper-noshi-indicates-present-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseTea Things by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613196/tea-things-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231552/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView licenseVase and Kitchen Knife by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612653/vase-and-kitchen-knife-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licensePainting of Peacocks, Pines, a Waterfall, and a Roll of Red Fabric by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582266/image-japanese-woodblock-1929-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseCourtesan by a Lantern, “Fire,” from the series Five Elements for the Bunsai Poetry Group, a Guide to the Yoshiwara Pleasure…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612513/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHistory of Kamakurahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185035/history-kamakuraFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763041/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseEboshi (a court hat) by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582387/eboshi-court-hat-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551662/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHistory of Kamakura by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612650/history-kamakura-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551735/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseHistory of Kamakura by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612732/history-kamakura-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseHistory of Kamakura: Enoshima Islandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085786/history-kamakura-enoshima-islandFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseLobster on a Piece of Charcoal. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640193/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440911/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseHistory of Kamakura by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612565/history-kamakura-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHistory of Kamakura: Poem-bridge of Egara Tenjin Shrine by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612748/image-astronaut-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116529/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTray with Noshi Paper (Noshi Indicates a Present) by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612555/tray-with-noshi-paper-noshi-indicates-present-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHistory of Kamakura: Building Tsurugaoka Hachiman Shrine by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613192/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license