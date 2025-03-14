rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ten Wise Men Among the Disciples of Confucious by Yashima Gakutei
Save
Edit Image
confuciouspaperpersonartmenjapanese artvintagepublic domain
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Three Great Wise Men of the Han Dynasty by Yashima Gakutei
Three Great Wise Men of the Han Dynasty by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612610/three-great-wise-men-the-han-dynasty-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two Boys and a Screen by Yashima Gakutei
Two Boys and a Screen by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582267/two-boys-and-screen-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Seafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899618/seafood-restaurant-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Lady Threading Needle on Verandah by Yashima Gakutei
Lady Threading Needle on Verandah by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612568/lady-threading-needle-verandah-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Seafood restaurant Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7872074/seafood-restaurant-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
Furuichi Dance (No. 4 of a Set of Four) by Yashima Gakutei
Furuichi Dance (No. 4 of a Set of Four) by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612725/furuichi-dance-no-set-four-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Two Ladies Walking on the Water by Yashima Gakutei
Two Ladies Walking on the Water by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612707/two-ladies-walking-the-water-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566611/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Banko, a Chinese Sage by Yashima Gakutei
Banko, a Chinese Sage by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612743/banko-chinese-sage-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554883/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Furuichi Dance (No. 3 of a Set of Four) by Yashima Gakutei
Furuichi Dance (No. 3 of a Set of Four) by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612738/furuichi-dance-no-set-four-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Seafood restaurant Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899310/seafood-restaurant-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Courtesan by Yashima Gakutei
Courtesan by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582376/courtesan-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507143/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Furuichi Dance (No. 2 of a Set of Four) by Yashima Gakutei
Furuichi Dance (No. 2 of a Set of Four) by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612587/furuichi-dance-no-set-four-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954135/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
Four Hermits of Shozan by Yashima Gakutei
Four Hermits of Shozan by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612734/four-hermits-shozan-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Chinese General Tiger" from the Story "Suikoden" by Yashima Gakutei
Chinese General Tiger" from the Story "Suikoden" by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612572/chinese-general-tiger-from-the-story-suikoden-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953926/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
Six Superior Men of Reiraka
Six Superior Men of Reiraka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185909/six-superior-men-reirakaFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Version of Legend of Michizane: Woman Riding Ox Which a Man is Leading by Utagawa Toyohiro
Version of Legend of Michizane: Woman Riding Ox Which a Man is Leading by Utagawa Toyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613035/image-man-and-woman-japanese-woodblock-prints-1929-artFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Seafood restaurant blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899857/seafood-restaurant-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
Wine Pot, Wine Cup and Folded Fan by Yashima Gakutei
Wine Pot, Wine Cup and Folded Fan by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612479/wine-pot-wine-cup-and-folded-fan-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival poster template, editable text & design
Japan festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116529/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Man and a Woman in Court Dress by Unidentified artist
Man and a Woman in Court Dress by Unidentified artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582373/man-and-woman-court-dress-unidentified-artistFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man and Woman in Court Costume by Unidentified artist
Man and Woman in Court Costume by Unidentified artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612699/man-and-woman-court-costume-unidentified-artistFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nuji (Japanese: Joki; female attendant who compiled writings by Daoist sages); Paper" (Kami), from Four Friends of the…
Nuji (Japanese: Joki; female attendant who compiled writings by Daoist sages); Paper" (Kami), from Four Friends of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582285/image-edo-japan-japanese-woodblock-prints-1929Free Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Chinese Calligrapher Boying (Japanese: Hakuei; also known as the Sage of Cursive Script"); "Inkstone" (Suzuri), from…
The Chinese Calligrapher Boying (Japanese: Hakuei; also known as the Sage of Cursive Script"); "Inkstone" (Suzuri), from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582271/image-japanese-boy-vintage-periodic-table-poster-calendarFree Image from public domain license
Japanese haiku editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese haiku editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908321/japanese-haiku-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Yamabe no Akahito (active 724-736), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by…
Yamabe no Akahito (active 724-736), One of the Three Gods of PoetryFrom the Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shu), vol. 1 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582392/image-poetry-1929-accordingFree Image from public domain license
LGBT man editable activist holding pride flag. Remixed by rawpixel.
LGBT man editable activist holding pride flag. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566285/lgbt-man-editable-activist-holding-pride-flag-remixed-rawpixelView license
Courtesan Usugumo by Yashima Gakutei
Courtesan Usugumo by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612309/courtesan-usugumo-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license