Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese pottedpaperbooksartjapanese artvintagepublic domainjapaneseInsect Catcher and Potted Herbs by Ryūryūkyo ShinsaiView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 880 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3842 x 2819 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseSmall Cabinet and Sword Stand by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612553/small-cabinet-and-sword-stand-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseCloth Bag with Cords and Plum Blossoms by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612445/cloth-bag-with-cords-and-plum-blossoms-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseBooks Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670942/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCamellia Flower and Yokan (a sort of bean jelly) Wrapped in Bamboo Skin by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612518/image-paper-flowers-booksFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8033650/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseCushion, Short Coat and Fur of Tiger by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612609/cushion-short-coat-and-fur-tiger-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHanging Tobacco Set by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612611/hanging-tobacco-set-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUtensils for the Incense Ceremony, “Incense Master” (Kōgiki), from the series An Array of Artisans by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612515/image-paper-books-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShakuhachi, (a kind of bamboo flute), with Its Cover and Cherry Flowers by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612602/image-kind-japanese-art-1929Free Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHama-yumi and Buriburi-gitcho; Both Ceremonial Toys of Boys for the New Year by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612461/image-paper-books-artFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDance Robe and Koto (Zither) Representing the Wealthy Man of Yahagi from the Jōruri Play Ushiwaka (Minamoto no Yoshitsune)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612658/image-paper-books-artFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWine-pot and Cup for the New Year Ceremony by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613214/wine-pot-and-cup-for-the-new-year-ceremony-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCabinet for the Toilet and Bedclothes by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185075/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSpring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Cranes at Tsurugaoka Hachimangō Shrine in Kamakura by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612196/image-japanese-wood-block-prints-public-domain-monthly-calendar-craneFree Image from public domain licenseBooks donation Instagram story template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20811684/books-donation-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSpring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: Plum Tree in Bloom by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612532/image-2022-calendar-japan-monthly-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSpring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Pine Shoots and Accoutrements for New Year’s Celebrations by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612324/image-paper-books-artFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBrushes and Paper Ornaments by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613194/brushes-and-paper-ornaments-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licensePocketbook with Its Fittings by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612425/pocketbook-with-its-fittings-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese bonsai, ukiyo-e remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719857/customizable-vintage-japanese-bonsai-ukiyo-e-remix-designView licenseSword, Shoes and a Scroll, Representing the Chinese Warrior Chōryō by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185074/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese bonsai, ukiyo-e remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8426098/customizable-vintage-japanese-bonsai-ukiyo-e-remix-designView licenseSpinning Wheel and Spools by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612424/spinning-wheel-and-spools-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseUmbrellas and Geta (Japanese Wooden Sandals) by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612547/umbrellas-and-geta-japanese-wooden-sandals-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440547/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseToothpicks and Their Cover by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612601/toothpicks-and-their-cover-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license