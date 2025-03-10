rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Midnight: Mother and Sleepy Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Save
Edit Image
utamaro kitagawaart mother asiankitagawaart color blockssleepmother asiajapanutamaro
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725229/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Women Preparing Sashimi
Women Preparing Sashimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099925/women-preparing-sashimiFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508718/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Lady Tomimoto Toyohina Reading a Letter by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
The Lady Tomimoto Toyohina Reading a Letter by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102363/the-lady-tomimoto-toyohina-reading-letter-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView license
The Courtesan Konosumi, from the series “Beauties of the Southern Quarter”(Nangoku bijin awase) by Utamaro Kitagawa…
The Courtesan Konosumi, from the series “Beauties of the Southern Quarter”(Nangoku bijin awase) by Utamaro Kitagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185064/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508763/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
“The Courtesan Hanazuma Reading a Letter,” from the series Beauties Compared to Flowers (Bijin hana awase) by Utamaro…
“The Courtesan Hanazuma Reading a Letter,” from the series Beauties Compared to Flowers (Bijin hana awase) by Utamaro…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611771/image-background-paper-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508790/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Geisha and Attendant on a Rainy Night by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Geisha and Attendant on a Rainy Night by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612452/image-background-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
A Pair of Lovers by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
A Pair of Lovers by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099784/pair-lovers-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Explore Asia poster template, editable text and design
Explore Asia poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853178/explore-asia-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Azumaya no Hana by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Azumaya no Hana by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185265/azumaya-hana-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Floral arrangement Instagram post template, editable text
Floral arrangement Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9812682/floral-arrangement-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Yamauba and Kintoki by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Yamauba and Kintoki by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087428/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram post template
Kimono Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573177/kimono-instagram-post-templateView license
The Lovers Oshichi and Kichisaburo by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
The Lovers Oshichi and Kichisaburo by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8103098/the-lovers-oshichi-and-kichisaburo-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Geisha glamour Instagram post template
Geisha glamour Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000424/geisha-glamour-instagram-post-templateView license
Mother and Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Mother and Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185918/mother-and-child-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Instagram post template, editable text
Authentic Japan Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788064/authentic-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
“Geisha” from the series Three Amusements of Contemporary Beauties (Tōsei bijin san’yū: Geigi) by Utamaro Kitagawa…
“Geisha” from the series Three Amusements of Contemporary Beauties (Tōsei bijin san’yū: Geigi) by Utamaro Kitagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102387/image-paper-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Taste asia poster template, editable text and design
Taste asia poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578641/taste-asia-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shells Under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Shells Under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102429/shells-under-water-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725238/japanese-beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Shells under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Shells under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102413/shells-under-water-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Japanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725221/japanese-beauty-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
Shells under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Shells under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183818/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Girls Gathering Shells on the Sea-shore by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Girls Gathering Shells on the Sea-shore by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117022/girls-gathering-shells-the-sea-shore-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Explore Asia blog banner template, editable text
Explore Asia blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853176/explore-asia-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Naniwa Okita Admiring Herself in a Mirror by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Naniwa Okita Admiring Herself in a Mirror by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612612/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Explore Asia Instagram post template, editable text
Explore Asia Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11612582/explore-asia-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kitchen Scene by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Kitchen Scene by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328502/kitchen-scene-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Explore Asia Instagram story template, editable text
Explore Asia Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853180/explore-asia-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
“Hanamurasaki of the Tamaya,” from the series Seven Komachi of the Pleasure Quarters (Seirō Nana Komachi) by Utamaro…
“Hanamurasaki of the Tamaya,” from the series Seven Komachi of the Pleasure Quarters (Seirō Nana Komachi) by Utamaro…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8118500/image-paper-hands-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937897/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Shadows on the Shoji by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Shadows on the Shoji by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613202/image-paper-shadows-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Young Woman Reading A Letter by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
A Young Woman Reading A Letter by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102377/young-woman-reading-letter-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license