Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageutamaro kitagawaart mother asiankitagawaart color blockssleepmother asiajapanutamaroMidnight: Mother and Sleepy Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 826 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2611 x 3795 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725229/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseWomen Preparing Sashimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099925/women-preparing-sashimiFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508718/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Lady Tomimoto Toyohina Reading a Letter by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102363/the-lady-tomimoto-toyohina-reading-letter-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseJapanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licenseThe Courtesan Konosumi, from the series “Beauties of the Southern Quarter”(Nangoku bijin awase) by Utamaro Kitagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185064/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508763/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license“The Courtesan Hanazuma Reading a Letter,” from the series Beauties Compared to Flowers (Bijin hana awase) by Utamaro…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611771/image-background-paper-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508790/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGeisha and Attendant on a Rainy Night by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612452/image-background-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseA Pair of Lovers by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099784/pair-lovers-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseExplore Asia poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853178/explore-asia-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAzumaya no Hana by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185265/azumaya-hana-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseFloral arrangement Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9812682/floral-arrangement-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYamauba and Kintoki by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087428/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573177/kimono-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Lovers Oshichi and Kichisaburo by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8103098/the-lovers-oshichi-and-kichisaburo-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseGeisha glamour Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000424/geisha-glamour-instagram-post-templateView licenseMother and Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185918/mother-and-child-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788064/authentic-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license“Geisha” from the series Three Amusements of Contemporary Beauties (Tōsei bijin san’yū: Geigi) by Utamaro Kitagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102387/image-paper-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseTaste asia poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578641/taste-asia-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShells Under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102429/shells-under-water-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725238/japanese-beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseShells under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102413/shells-under-water-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725221/japanese-beauty-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseShells under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183818/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGirls Gathering Shells on the Sea-shore by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117022/girls-gathering-shells-the-sea-shore-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseExplore Asia blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853176/explore-asia-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNaniwa Okita Admiring Herself in a Mirror by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612612/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Asia Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11612582/explore-asia-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKitchen Scene by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328502/kitchen-scene-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseExplore Asia Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853180/explore-asia-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license“Hanamurasaki of the Tamaya,” from the series Seven Komachi of the Pleasure Quarters (Seirō Nana Komachi) by Utamaro…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8118500/image-paper-hands-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937897/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseShadows on the Shoji by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613202/image-paper-shadows-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Young Woman Reading A Letter by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102377/young-woman-reading-letter-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license