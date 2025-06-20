rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Actor Scattering Peas; A Ceremony of Exorcism for the New Year by Kubo Shunman
Save
Edit Image
japanese woodblockpaperbooksartjapanese artvintagepublic domainjapanese
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Two Actors; a Scene from the Soga Play by Kubo Shunman
Two Actors; a Scene from the Soga Play by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612563/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Green Peas in a Measure and Sprays of Hollyhock with Heads of Sardines; Symbols Representing the Ceremony of Exorcising…
Green Peas in a Measure and Sprays of Hollyhock with Heads of Sardines; Symbols Representing the Ceremony of Exorcising…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612528/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Hawker of Love Letters by Kubo Shunman
Hawker of Love Letters by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612608/hawker-love-letters-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
“Beans for Tossing During Setsubun Exorcism Ceremony,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
“Beans for Tossing During Setsubun Exorcism Ceremony,” from the series Ise Calendars for the Asakusa Group (Asakusa-gawa Ise…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612521/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Candle-Stand and Fan by Kubo Shunman
Candle-Stand and Fan by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612585/candle-stand-and-fan-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Blue; Dipper-holder of Celadon and Other Objects for the Tea Ceremony by Kubo Shunman
Blue; Dipper-holder of Celadon and Other Objects for the Tea Ceremony by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613046/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Old Fisherman Carrying a Basket of Salmon by Kubo Shunman
Old Fisherman Carrying a Basket of Salmon by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612456/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Yellow; Tea Jar with Cover and Fragments of Brocade by Kubo Shunman
Yellow; Tea Jar with Cover and Fragments of Brocade by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613043/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cherry Blossoms and Yamabuki Flowers by Kubo Shunman
Cherry Blossoms and Yamabuki Flowers by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612436/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
Young Woman Playing the Flute by a Bridge by Kubo Shunman
Young Woman Playing the Flute by a Bridge by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612447/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template
Spring festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView license
Courtesan in Ancient Costume Seated in a Boat by Kubo Shunman
Courtesan in Ancient Costume Seated in a Boat by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612450/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Fantasy fiction cover template, editable design
Fantasy fiction cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791771/fantasy-fiction-cover-template-editable-designView license
Man and Woman in Ceremonial Dress Arranging the New Year Decoration of a Pine Tree by Kubo Shunman
Man and Woman in Ceremonial Dress Arranging the New Year Decoration of a Pine Tree by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612607/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView license
History of Kamakura: Building Tsurugaoka Hachiman Shrine by Kubo Shunman
History of Kamakura: Building Tsurugaoka Hachiman Shrine by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613192/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Kimono poster template
Kimono poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView license
Three Cartouches: Footman, Courtesan and Rising Sun by Kubo Shunman
Three Cartouches: Footman, Courtesan and Rising Sun by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612434/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Setting Moon on Waves by Kubo Shunman
Setting Moon on Waves by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612578/setting-moon-waves-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden poster template
Japanese garden poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView license
History of Kamakura by Kubo Shunman
History of Kamakura by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612650/history-kamakura-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Japanese travel agency poster template
Japanese travel agency poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView license
History of Kamakura by Kubo Shunman
History of Kamakura by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612732/history-kamakura-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Books Instagram post template, editable design
Books Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670942/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Courtier Playing a Flute to Accompany a Bugaku Dance by Kubo Shunman
Courtier Playing a Flute to Accompany a Bugaku Dance by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612527/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram story template
Kimono Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView license
Bachi (Plectrum) Used in Playing Shamisen by Kubo Shunman
Bachi (Plectrum) Used in Playing Shamisen by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612581/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable design
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670865/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The Doll Festival, Third Day of the Third Month by Kubo Shunman
The Doll Festival, Third Day of the Third Month by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612570/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license