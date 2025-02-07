Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperbooksartjapanese artvintagepublic domainlettersloveHawker of Love Letters by Kubo ShunmanView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 818 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2604 x 3818 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNature drawing png vintage book mockup element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9803227/nature-drawing-png-vintage-book-mockup-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCherry Blossoms and Yamabuki Flowers by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612436/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseBooks Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670942/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseYoung Woman Playing the Flute by a Bridge by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612447/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDesktop wallpaper aesthetic rose torn paper, white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161292/desktop-wallpaper-aesthetic-rose-torn-paper-white-backgroundView licenseYellow; Tea Jar with Cover and Fragments of Brocade by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613043/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEphemera love letter element png, editable notepaper collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239816/ephemera-love-letter-element-png-editable-notepaper-collage-remix-designView licenseBlue; Dipper-holder of Celadon and Other Objects for the Tea Ceremony by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613046/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-love letter mobile wallpaper template, cute editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18112905/self-love-letter-mobile-wallpaper-template-cute-editable-pastel-designView licenseOld Fisherman Carrying a Basket of Salmon by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612456/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFashion poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798031/fashion-poster-template-editable-designView licenseCourtesan in Ancient Costume Seated in a Boat by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612450/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseMan and Woman in Ceremonial Dress Arranging the New Year Decoration of a Pine Tree by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612607/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLove letter, editable ephemera collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239842/love-letter-editable-ephemera-collage-remix-designView licenseActor Scattering Peas; A Ceremony of Exorcism for the New Year by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612606/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLove letter poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494793/love-letter-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThree Cartouches: Footman, Courtesan and Rising Sun by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612434/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730141/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseCourtier Playing a Flute to Accompany a Bugaku Dance by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612527/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage romantic stationery collection, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16496445/vintage-romantic-stationery-collection-editable-element-setView licenseWhite by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086954/white-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseViolets, Primroses and Other Spring Flowers by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185152/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBlack by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185155/black-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseCupid love paper remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13056715/cupid-love-paper-remixView licenseTreasure Boat (Takara-bune) with Three Rats by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086601/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEnchanted Gardenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943823/enchanted-gardenView licenseCourt Ladies Dragging a Cabinet along the Floor by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185140/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLove letter Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893731/love-letter-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCandle-Stand and Fan by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612585/candle-stand-and-fan-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licensePaper collage, editable element collectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16611630/paper-collage-editable-element-collectionView licenseHistory of Kamakura: Building Tsurugaoka Hachiman Shrine by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613192/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLove letter blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893732/love-letter-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSetting Moon on Waves by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612578/setting-moon-waves-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseLove letter Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893730/love-letter-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHistory of Kamakura by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612650/history-kamakura-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHistory of Kamakura by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612732/history-kamakura-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license