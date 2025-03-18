Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese tigerpapertigerbooksartjapanese artvintagepublic domainCushion, Short Coat and Fur of Tiger by Ryūryūkyo ShinsaiView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 877 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3794 x 2774 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage Japanese tigers illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670636/vintage-japanese-tigers-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInsect Catcher and Potted Herbs by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612598/insect-catcher-and-potted-herbs-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseTiger year poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737801/tiger-year-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSmall Cabinet and Sword Stand by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612553/small-cabinet-and-sword-stand-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseBooks Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670942/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCloth Bag with Cords and Plum Blossoms by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612445/cloth-bag-with-cords-and-plum-blossoms-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage ephemera collage with retro elements and 'Vintage Ephemera' text editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406622/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseCamellia Flower and Yokan (a sort of bean jelly) Wrapped in Bamboo Skin by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612518/image-paper-flowers-booksFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese tiger ukiyo-e art editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760581/japanese-tiger-ukiyo-e-art-editable-design-community-remixView licenseHanging Tobacco Set by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612611/hanging-tobacco-set-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseAsian tiger editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908892/asian-tiger-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseUtensils for the Incense Ceremony, “Incense Master” (Kōgiki), from the series An Array of Artisans by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612515/image-paper-books-artFree Image from public domain licenseTiger team Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521482/tiger-team-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShakuhachi, (a kind of bamboo flute), with Its Cover and Cherry Flowers by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612602/image-kind-japanese-art-1929Free Image from public domain licenseArt & flower poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13266305/art-flower-poster-templateView licenseHama-yumi and Buriburi-gitcho; Both Ceremonial Toys of Boys for the New Year by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612461/image-paper-books-artFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo studio Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9738485/tattoo-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseDance Robe and Koto (Zither) Representing the Wealthy Man of Yahagi from the Jōruri Play Ushiwaka (Minamoto no Yoshitsune)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612658/image-paper-books-artFree Image from public domain licenseTiger year Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10600451/tiger-year-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseCabinet for the Toilet and Bedclothes by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185075/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTiger conservation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926183/tiger-conservation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Cranes at Tsurugaoka Hachimangō Shrine in Kamakura by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612196/image-japanese-wood-block-prints-public-domain-monthly-calendar-craneFree Image from public domain licenseSave wildlife Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520919/save-wildlife-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: Plum Tree in Bloom by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612532/image-2022-calendar-japan-monthly-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750549/japan-poster-templateView licenseSpring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Pine Shoots and Accoutrements for New Year’s Celebrations by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612324/image-paper-books-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750959/japanese-new-year-poster-templateView licenseBrushes and Paper Ornaments by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613194/brushes-and-paper-ornaments-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePocketbook with Its Fittings by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612425/pocketbook-with-its-fittings-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseYear of Tiger Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926168/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSword, Shoes and a Scroll, Representing the Chinese Warrior Chōryō by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185074/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseYear of tiger Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900337/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpinning Wheel and Spools by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612424/spinning-wheel-and-spools-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseTiger year Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737805/tiger-year-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseUmbrellas and Geta (Japanese Wooden Sandals) by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612547/umbrellas-and-geta-japanese-wooden-sandals-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseTiger year blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737800/tiger-year-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseToothpicks and Their Cover by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612601/toothpicks-and-their-cover-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIllustrated Books and an Incense Burner by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612619/illustrated-books-and-incense-burner-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license