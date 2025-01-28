rawpixel
Geisha Girl Hurrying with a Maid Servant Who is Carrying a Shamisen Box by Teisai Hokuba
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Boat of Good Fortune by Teisai Hokuba
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Scene from the Noh Dance Shojo" by Teisai Hokuba
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Scene from the Noh Dance Kureha" by Teisai Hokuba
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Bowl of New Year Food
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Three Young Ladies Visiting Together
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Dried Cuttle-Fish and Plum Blossoms by Teisai Hokuba
Customizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Roses and Bamboo with Nightingale
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Bachi (Plectrum) Used in Playing Shamisen by Kubo Shunman
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3: Swallows and Peonies
Customizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
Shamisen, Plectrum and a Book by Chōbunsai Eishi
Editable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3: Mountain Dove and Peach Flowers
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3: Sparrows and Dandelions
Geisha glamour Instagram post template
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 3: Marsh-tits and Crab Apple Flowers
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Geisha Walking through the Snow at Night by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
Two Young Ladies Having Tea Attended by Elderly Servant by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Customizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
Lady Interrupting Her Lover, who is Playing the Shamisen
Customizable vintage Japanese geisha character, ukiyo-e remix
Woman Entertaining Her Guest with New Year Wine by Kubo Shunman
Editable vintage Japanese geisha character, ukiyo-e remix
Version of Legend of Michizane: Woman Riding Ox Which a Man is Leading by Utagawa Toyohiro
Geisha glamour poster template
Man and a Woman in Court Dress by Unidentified artist
Japanese geisha editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Court Lady by Totoya Hokkei
