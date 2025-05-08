Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese wood blockcourtesanpaperflowersbookpatternpersonartThe Courtesan Nishikigi of the Yotsumeya Brothel, from the series “A Pattern Book of the Year’s First Designs, Fresh as Spring Herbs” (“Hinagata wakana hatsu moyō”) by Isoda KoryūsaiView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 833 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2672 x 3848 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese garden Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443376/japanese-garden-facebook-story-templateView licenseWoman and Attendant by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183339/woman-and-attendantFree Image from public domain licenseWabi sabi Facebook story 