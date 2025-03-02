rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
New Year Greeting Card for Rat" Year
Save
Edit Image
ukiyoe ratratpaperpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domain
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kaori-mono-awase, Gyoshu
Kaori-mono-awase, Gyoshu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612639/kaori-mono-awase-gyoshuFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Court Lady Praising the Plum Blossom
Court Lady Praising the Plum Blossom
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8044986/court-lady-praising-the-plum-blossomFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Hinazuru of Naka Ogi-ya as an Onna Jittoku
Hinazuru of Naka Ogi-ya as an Onna Jittoku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612253/hinazuru-naka-ogi-ya-onna-jittokuFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Print by Totoya Hokkei
Print by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612499/print-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Print by Totoya Hokkei
Print by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612504/print-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763041/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Hanazono of Nakaori-ya
Hanazono of Nakaori-ya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491900/hanazono-nakaori-yaFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Print by Yashima Gakutei
Print by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612529/print-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Print by Yashima Gakutei
Print by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612538/print-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440911/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Print by Yashima Gakutei
Print by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612512/print-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Konami of Kurahashi-ya
Konami of Kurahashi-ya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086605/konami-kurahashi-yaFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Women Playing Music
Women Playing Music
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612442/women-playing-musicFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Otchime, the Daughter of the God of the Sea, with a Dragon on a Rock by Totoya Hokkei
Otchime, the Daughter of the God of the Sea, with a Dragon on a Rock by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612829/image-japanese-woodblock-prints-public-domain-wood-block-1921Free Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440885/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Print
Print
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241672/printFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Courtesan Dressed in an Elaborate Gown Embroidered with Emblems of Good Luck by Kubo Shunman
Courtesan Dressed in an Elaborate Gown Embroidered with Emblems of Good Luck by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613018/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Customizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8436301/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Print
Print
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241695/printFree Image from public domain license
Customizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7745045/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Print by Utagawa Kunisada
Print by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612498/print-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546017/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Still life by Unidentified artist
Still life by Unidentified artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612522/still-life-unidentified-artistFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440608/customizable-vintage-japanese-women-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Night Scene by Yashima Gakutei
Night Scene by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612533/night-scene-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7750112/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Chinese Sage Reading While Riding on a Buffalo by Totoya Hokkei
Chinese Sage Reading While Riding on a Buffalo by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612661/chinese-sage-reading-while-riding-buffalo-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440528/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Banko, a Chinese Sage by Yashima Gakutei
Banko, a Chinese Sage by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612711/banko-chinese-sage-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain license