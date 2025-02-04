Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese fishcarppaperanimalwaterfallbirdfishartCarp Trying to Swim up a WaterfallView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1056 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3172 x 3606 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarOhara Koson's editable Common and Golden Carp. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909837/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView licensePrinthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099914/printFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional art class poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696427/traditional-art-class-poster-templateView licensePrinthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064576/printFree Image from public domain licenseVintage exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696447/vintage-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseA Sage Fallen Asleep Over His Books by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612656/sage-fallen-asleep-over-his-books-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517198/japan-poster-templateView licenseChinese Sage Reading While Riding on a Buffalo by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612661/chinese-sage-reading-while-riding-buffalo-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseKoi fish animal set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080809/koi-fish-animal-set-editable-design-elementView licenseInterior of a Palace with Noblemen Conversinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184981/interior-palace-with-noblemen-conversingFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional art class Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12877990/traditional-art-class-instagram-post-templateView licenseInland Sea near Tosahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064597/inland-sea-near-tosaFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional art class Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12877975/traditional-art-class-instagram-story-templateView licenseSumida River by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185042/sumida-riverFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional art class blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12878015/traditional-art-class-blog-banner-templateView licenseCamellia Flowers (left); People Watching a Cockfight (right) by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612662/image-paper-flowers-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese aesthetic animals, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7804073/japanese-aesthetic-animals-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licenseA Lady About to Write a Poemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241706/lady-about-write-poemFree Image from public domain licenseKoi carp fish background, Japanese oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8189199/koi-carp-fish-background-japanese-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseGenso and Yokihihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240925/genso-and-yokihiFree Image from public domain licenseKoi carp fish background, Japanese oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546225/koi-carp-fish-background-japanese-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseRo-Chi-Shin Uprooting a Treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086836/ro-chi-shin-uprooting-treeFree Image from public domain licenseKoi carp fish background, Japanese oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7597913/koi-carp-fish-background-japanese-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licensePrinthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184988/printFree Image from public domain licenseKoi carp fish background, Japanese oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8191018/koi-carp-fish-background-japanese-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licensePrinthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184994/printFree Image from public domain licenseKoi carp fish editable element, Japanese oriental illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546205/koi-carp-fish-editable-element-japanese-oriental-illustrationView licenseEagle on a Rock; Flowering Azaleas by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185098/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseKoi carp fish background, Japanese oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546071/koi-carp-fish-background-japanese-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseStill life by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612522/still-life-unidentified-artistFree Image from public domain licenseKoi carp fish background, Japanese oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546217/koi-carp-fish-background-japanese-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseChinese Sage Evoking a Dragon by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612648/chinese-sage-evoking-dragon-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseKoi carp fish background, Japanese oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546198/koi-carp-fish-background-japanese-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licensePrint by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612538/print-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseKoi carp fish editable element, Japanese oriental illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546191/koi-carp-fish-editable-element-japanese-oriental-illustrationView licensePrint by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612512/print-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseKoi carp fish background, Japanese oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614614/koi-carp-fish-background-japanese-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseCranes Among Young Pines Near a Stream by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185051/cranes-among-young-pines-near-streamFree Image from public domain licenseGolden week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517187/golden-week-poster-templateView licensePrinthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241199/printFree Image from public domain license