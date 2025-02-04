rawpixel

Carp Trying to Swim up a Waterfall


japanese fishcarppaperanimalwaterfallbirdfishart
Ohara Koson's editable Common and Golden Carp. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Remastered by rawpixel.
