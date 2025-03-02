Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaperpersonartjapanese artvintagespringpublic domainwomenTwo Women, from the series Spring Poems on Ushiwaka for the Year of the Ox (Ushiwaka haru)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 938 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3189 x 2492 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCustomizable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440608/customizable-vintage-japanese-women-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseAttire. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639499/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7750112/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWoman Folding Cloth. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639465/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440528/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe First Day of Spring (Risshun), from the series Fashionable Poetic Immortals of the Four Seasons (Fūzoku shiki Kasen)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241056/image-clouds-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7760484/customizable-vintage-japanese-women-ukiyo-e-remixView licensePrinthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491572/printFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's fragrance editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722091/womens-fragrance-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licensePrint by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613004/print-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702826/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-templateView licenseEarly Spring by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613165/early-spring-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440531/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThree Women on a Veranda by Chōbunsai Eishihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612203/three-women-veranda-chobunsai-eishiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman, editable hello Spring word designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879906/vintage-japanese-woman-editable-hello-spring-word-designView licenseA Young Woman with a Tray of Sweetmeats by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611792/young-woman-with-tray-sweetmeats-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseHello Spring notepaper, editable vintage Japanese woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902842/hello-spring-notepaper-editable-vintage-japanese-woman-designView licenseYoung Man and Woman Caught in the Rain while Enjoying Cherry Blossoms (Sakura-gari) by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612921/image-merriment-intercourse-poem-cherry-blossomFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787427/inspirational-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseAutumn Evening ( A Poem by Saigyō), from the series Sanseki waka by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612030/image-ukiyoe-poem-late-evening-autumn-artFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998880/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseA Young Man and Woman with a Shamisen; Monk Saigyō, from a series alluding to the Three Evening Poems (Sanseki waka) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612749/image-famous-japanese-art-medieval-woodcut-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese onsen editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722926/japanese-onsen-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseA Group of Three Women Accompanied by a Manservant by Katsukawa Shunchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611793/group-three-women-accompanied-manservant-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440612/editable-vintage-japanese-women-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWomen at Takanawa Beach by Utagawa Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611625/women-takanawa-beach-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's fragrance Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722057/womens-fragrance-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseAnalogy by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612037/analogy-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231552/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView licensePoem by Funya no Asayasu, from the series One Hundred Poems Explained by a Nurse by Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849). Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639472/image-art-vintage-leafFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's fragrance Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722070/womens-fragrance-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseWoman and Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8141793/woman-and-child-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain licenseEditable Hello Spring note paper, vintage Japanese aesthetic collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902479/editable-hello-spring-note-paper-vintage-japanese-aesthetic-collage-designView licenseA Young Warrior on Horseback Looking at Two Girlshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612377/young-warrior-horseback-looking-two-girlsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable ripped notepaper, vintage Japanese woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903202/editable-ripped-notepaper-vintage-japanese-woman-designView licenseWomen in a Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8134255/women-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseHello Spring note paper, editable vintage Japanese aesthetic collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902476/hello-spring-note-paper-editable-vintage-japanese-aesthetic-collage-designView licenseSnowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241622/snowFree Image from public domain licenseHello Spring word, editable vintage Japanese woman paper collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903187/hello-spring-word-editable-vintage-japanese-woman-paper-collage-designView licenseCourtesan and Shinzō by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612321/courtesan-and-shinzo-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license