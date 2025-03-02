rawpixel
Two Women, from the series Spring Poems on Ushiwaka for the Year of the Ox (Ushiwaka haru)
Customizable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440608/customizable-vintage-japanese-women-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Attire. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639499/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7750112/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Woman Folding Cloth. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639465/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440528/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The First Day of Spring (Risshun), from the series Fashionable Poetic Immortals of the Four Seasons (Fūzoku shiki Kasen)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241056/image-clouds-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7760484/customizable-vintage-japanese-women-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Print
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491572/printFree Image from public domain license
Women's fragrance editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722091/womens-fragrance-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Print by Totoya Hokkei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613004/print-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702826/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-templateView license
Early Spring by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613165/early-spring-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440531/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Three Women on a Veranda by Chōbunsai Eishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612203/three-women-veranda-chobunsai-eishiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman, editable hello Spring word design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879906/vintage-japanese-woman-editable-hello-spring-word-designView license
A Young Woman with a Tray of Sweetmeats by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611792/young-woman-with-tray-sweetmeats-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain license
Hello Spring notepaper, editable vintage Japanese woman design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902842/hello-spring-notepaper-editable-vintage-japanese-woman-designView license
Young Man and Woman Caught in the Rain while Enjoying Cherry Blossoms (Sakura-gari) by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612921/image-merriment-intercourse-poem-cherry-blossomFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787427/inspirational-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Autumn Evening ( A Poem by Saigyō), from the series Sanseki waka by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612030/image-ukiyoe-poem-late-evening-autumn-artFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998880/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
A Young Man and Woman with a Shamisen; Monk Saigyō, from a series alluding to the Three Evening Poems (Sanseki waka) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612749/image-famous-japanese-art-medieval-woodcut-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Japanese onsen editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722926/japanese-onsen-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
A Group of Three Women Accompanied by a Manservant by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611793/group-three-women-accompanied-manservant-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440612/editable-vintage-japanese-women-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Women at Takanawa Beach by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611625/women-takanawa-beach-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain license
Women's fragrance Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722057/womens-fragrance-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
Analogy by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612037/analogy-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231552/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView license
Poem by Funya no Asayasu, from the series One Hundred Poems Explained by a Nurse by Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849). Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639472/image-art-vintage-leafFree Image from public domain license
Women's fragrance Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722070/womens-fragrance-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Woman and Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8141793/woman-and-child-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Editable Hello Spring note paper, vintage Japanese aesthetic collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902479/editable-hello-spring-note-paper-vintage-japanese-aesthetic-collage-designView license
A Young Warrior on Horseback Looking at Two Girls
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612377/young-warrior-horseback-looking-two-girlsFree Image from public domain license
Editable ripped notepaper, vintage Japanese woman design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903202/editable-ripped-notepaper-vintage-japanese-woman-designView license
Women in a Landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8134255/women-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Hello Spring note paper, editable vintage Japanese aesthetic collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902476/hello-spring-note-paper-editable-vintage-japanese-aesthetic-collage-designView license
Snow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241622/snowFree Image from public domain license
Hello Spring word, editable vintage Japanese woman paper collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903187/hello-spring-word-editable-vintage-japanese-woman-paper-collage-designView license
Courtesan and Shinzō by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612321/courtesan-and-shinzo-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license