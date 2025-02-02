rawpixel
Courtesan and her Child Attendant with a Potted Plum Tree by Katsukawa Shuntei
japanese wood blockjapanese pottedpapertreebookspersonartjapanese art
Japanese garden Facebook story template
Courtesan and New Year Decoration by Katsukawa Shuntei
Wabi sabi Facebook story template
Young Woman Carrying a Wine-Pot for the New Year Ceremony
Happy Shavuot Instagram post template
Courtesan in Ancient Costume Seated in a Boat by Kubo Shunman
Let's travel poster template
Three Cartouches: Footman, Courtesan and Rising Sun by Kubo Shunman
The feast of weeks Instagram post template
Courtesan by Yashima Gakutei
Golden week poster template
Woman Arranging Her Hair by Unidentified artist
Japanese food poster template
Woman in the Rain at Midnight Driving a Nail into a Tree to Invoke Evil on Her Unfaithful Lover by Totoya Hokkei
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Wine Pot, Wine Cup and Folded Fan by Yashima Gakutei
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Two Courtesans, One Playing a Koto (Harp) and The Other Reading a Letter by Kubo Shunman
Spring festival poster template
Courtesan with Branch of Seri by Kubo Shunman
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
Courtesan Leaning on the Railing of a Veranda by Kubo Shunman
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Actor as Tokihira by Utagawa Kunisada
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Pattern of Plum Blossom by Totoya Hokkei
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Courtesan by a Lantern, “Fire,” from the series Five Elements for the Bunsai Poetry Group, a Guide to the Yoshiwara Pleasure…
Learning Japanese book cover template
Rose, Iris, Primrose and Daisy by Kubo Shunman
Summer party planner poster template
Young Nobleman and His Attendant by Kubo Shunman
Sumo wrestling Instagram post template, editable text
Woman Entertaining Her Guest with New Year Wine by Kubo Shunman
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
Hawker of Love Letters by Kubo Shunman
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
Lady Beating a Hand-Drum (Tzusumi) By the Side of The Incense Burner by Kubo Shunman
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
Two Courtesans by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
