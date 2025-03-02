rawpixel
Courtesan with Branch of Seri by Kubo Shunman
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two Courtesans, One Playing a Koto (Harp) and The Other Reading a Letter by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582357/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Courtesan Leaning on the Railing of a Veranda by Kubo Shunman
Courtesan Leaning on the Railing of a Veranda by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582256/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Blessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView license
Courtesan with Book and Hair-Pin by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185890/courtesan-with-book-and-hair-pin-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Candle-Stand and Fan by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612585/candle-stand-and-fan-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
History of Kamakura: Building Tsurugaoka Hachiman Shrine by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613192/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Japanese bird background, beige textured editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546618/aesthetic-japanese-bird-background-beige-textured-editable-designView license
Setting Moon on Waves by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612578/setting-moon-waves-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670397/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
History of Kamakura by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612650/history-kamakura-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954135/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
History of Kamakura by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612732/history-kamakura-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953926/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
Rat on a Fuchin, Ornament with a Design of Egoyomi (Pictorial Calendar) by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582351/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView license
White Rat and Bundles of Cloth by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612220/white-rat-and-bundles-cloth-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763041/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Knife and Two Knife Handles by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612534/knife-and-two-knife-handles-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670476/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license
Nanamaro and His Followers Looking at the Moon in China by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612537/image-paper-moon-personFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670281/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license
Woman Entertaining Her Guest with New Year Wine by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612930/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
The Doll Festival, Third Day of the Third Month by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612570/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Bachi (Plectrum) Used in Playing Shamisen by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612581/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440911/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Court Hat and Court Dress by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612580/court-hat-and-court-dress-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Japanese bird background, beige textured editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554880/aesthetic-japanese-bird-background-beige-textured-editable-designView license
Belt and Fan on a Piece of Cloth by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612952/belt-and-fan-piece-cloth-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Japanese bird background, beige textured editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554872/aesthetic-japanese-bird-background-beige-textured-editable-designView license
Various Shells with Sea Weeds by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612589/various-shells-with-sea-weeds-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, Ohara Koson's chicken transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232842/png-animal-bird-customizableView license
Box for Sugoroku Game (A Kind of Backgammon), Bow and Drum by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612576/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ohara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670309/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Koto (Japanese Harp) and Sho (Reed Organ) by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612582/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license