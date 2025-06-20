Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain oil paintingpublic domain oil painting madridwoodpersonartvintagepublic domainpaintingsExamining Antique Arms by José Villegas y CorderoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1006 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3308 x 3945 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licenseGirls at a Windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613475/girls-windowFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546705/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Canal in Venicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7961419/canal-veniceFree Image from public domain licenseNatural beauty Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11446681/natural-beauty-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArabs on the March by Adolf Schreyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613442/arabs-the-march-adolf-schreyerFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseLuciahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613480/luciaFree Image from public domain licenseArt therapy session Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591619/art-therapy-session-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVille-d'Avrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612046/ville-davrayFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseChoosing the Dinnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613300/choosing-the-dinnerFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery events Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546702/art-gallery-events-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSunset after a Storm on the Coast of Sicily by Andreas Achenbachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612861/sunset-after-storm-the-coast-sicily-andreas-achenbachFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval life Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9617228/medieval-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Turkish Patrol by Alexandre-Gabriel Decampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611935/the-turkish-patrol-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721897/vintage-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSoap Bubbleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611946/soap-bubblesFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799835/png-art-artwork-childrenView licenseWinter Landscape, Holland by Barend Cornelis Koekkoekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086183/winter-landscape-holland-barend-cornelis-koekkoekFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseCatharine Lorillard Wolfe (1828–1887)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611835/catharine-lorillard-wolfe-1828-1887Free Image from public domain licenseKikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827875/png-adult-africa-africanView licenseBefore the Mirrorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086166/before-the-mirrorFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseArabs Crossing a Ford by Eugène Fromentinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184721/arabs-crossing-ford-eugandegravene-fromentinFree Image from public domain licenseArt & reflection blog banner template, original art illustration from Hans Holbein the Younger, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23505964/image-paper-book-woodView licenseThe Dream after the Ball by Hans Makarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184767/the-dream-after-the-ball-hans-makartFree Image from public domain licenseReligious cult Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668308/religious-cult-instagram-post-templateView licenseItalian Courtyard and Figures by Cavaliere Pio Jorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184390/image-italian-courtyard-italy-1843-1921Free Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10664980/vintage-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGossip by Giovanni Boldinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085284/gossip-giovanni-boldiniFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813711/vintage-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA General and His Aide-de-camphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7977942/general-and-his-aide-de-campFree Image from public domain licenseMeet the witch Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668280/meet-the-witch-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Peasant Girl Knitting by Jules Bretonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085373/peasant-girl-knitting-jules-bretonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseThe Start of the Race of the Riderless Horses by Horace Vernethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086176/the-start-the-race-the-riderless-horses-horace-vernetFree Image from public domain licenseMorning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829752/png-1935-art-artworkView licenseThe Supper at Emmaus by Velázquez (Diego Rodríguez de Silva y Velázquez)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613087/image-caravaggio-jesus-christ-resurrectionFree Image from public domain license