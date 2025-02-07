rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Young Virgin by Francisco de Zurbarán
Save
Edit Image
prayingmedievalvirgin mary33pray paintingtempleitalian sewingspanish virgin mary
Let's pray poster template
Let's pray poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14769924/lets-pray-poster-templateView license
Battle between Christians and Muslims at El Sotillo by Francisco de Zurbarán
Battle between Christians and Muslims at El Sotillo by Francisco de Zurbarán
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613048/image-christ-virgin-mary-modern-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599522/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Virgin and Child by Bartolomé Estebán Murillo
Virgin and Child by Bartolomé Estebán Murillo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184680/image-madonna-and-child-spain-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599512/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Saint Margaret of Antioch
Saint Margaret of Antioch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8310411/saint-margaret-antiochFree Image from public domain license
Let's pray Instagram post template
Let's pray Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14769944/lets-pray-instagram-post-templateView license
Death of the Virgin, lying on a chair at center, surrounded by Apostles, inside a temple
Death of the Virgin, lying on a chair at center, surrounded by Apostles, inside a temple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8225045/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Let's pray Facebook story template
Let's pray Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486745/lets-pray-facebook-story-templateView license
Death of the Virgin, lying on a chair at center, surrounded by Apostles, inside a temple
Death of the Virgin, lying on a chair at center, surrounded by Apostles, inside a temple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8225066/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Let's pray blog banner template
Let's pray blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14769955/lets-pray-blog-banner-templateView license
Virgin and Child (c. 1465–70) by Benvenuto di Giovanni
Virgin and Child (c. 1465–70) by Benvenuto di Giovanni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798802/virgin-and-child-c-1465-70-benvenuto-giovanniFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599718/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Plaque with the Journey to Emmaus and Noli Me Tangere
Plaque with the Journey to Emmaus and Noli Me Tangere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7819791/plaque-with-the-journey-emmaus-and-noli-tangereFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724158/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A man praying to the Virgin of the Seven Sorrows and a monastic saint to intercede with Christ to save a child trapped…
A man praying to the Virgin of the Seven Sorrows and a monastic saint to intercede with Christ to save a child trapped…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13958523/image-grid-christ-personFree Image from public domain license
Communication and understanding Instagram post template, original art illustration from Raphael, editable text and design
Communication and understanding Instagram post template, original art illustration from Raphael, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23101429/image-christ-people-artView license
The Coronation of the Virgin by Peter Paul Rubens
The Coronation of the Virgin by Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086241/the-coronation-the-virgin-peter-paul-rubensFree Image from public domain license
Mental health Instagram post template, original art illustration from Raphael, editable text and design
Mental health Instagram post template, original art illustration from Raphael, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23096290/image-people-art-vintageView license
Las Once Mil Virgenes, Francisco Pacheco Claudio
Las Once Mil Virgenes, Francisco Pacheco Claudio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849381/las-once-mil-virgenesFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace
Pray for peace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914168/pray-for-peaceView license
The Holy Family with Saints Elizabeth and John the Baptist by Peter Paul Rubens
The Holy Family with Saints Elizabeth and John the Baptist by Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8961551/the-holy-family-with-saints-elizabeth-and-john-the-baptist-peter-paul-rubensFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601003/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Marriage of the Virgin (1515–20) painting in high resolution by Jan van Doornick, South Netherlandish, c.1470–c.1527.
The Marriage of the Virgin (1515–20) painting in high resolution by Jan van Doornick, South Netherlandish, c.1470–c.1527.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728674/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace Instagram post template, editable text
Pray for peace Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724072/pray-for-peace-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Virgin and Child with Distaff and an Angel by Jacques Bellange
The Virgin and Child with Distaff and an Angel by Jacques Bellange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706862/the-virgin-and-child-with-distaff-and-angel-jacques-bellangeFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace Instagram story template, editable text
Pray for peace Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724181/pray-for-peace-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Processional Cross
Processional Cross
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8295816/processional-crossFree Image from public domain license
Faith poster template, editable text and design
Faith poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602846/faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Seated Virgin and Child
Seated Virgin and Child
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8293521/seated-virgin-and-childFree Image from public domain license
Prayers poster template, editable text and design
Prayers poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946205/prayers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Ecstasy of St. Mary Magdalene by Lucas Cranach
The Ecstasy of St. Mary Magdalene by Lucas Cranach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9695495/the-ecstasy-st-mary-magdalene-lucas-cranachFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace Instagram post template, editable text
Pray for peace Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682991/pray-for-peace-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Ecstasy of Saint Mary Magdalene by Lucas Cranach
The Ecstasy of Saint Mary Magdalene by Lucas Cranach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641391/the-ecstasy-saint-mary-magdalene-lucas-cranachFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace Instagram story template, editable text
Pray for peace Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682992/pray-for-peace-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Virgin and Child with Saint John the Baptist (c. 1490) by Sandro Botticelli and Studio
Virgin and Child with Saint John the Baptist (c. 1490) by Sandro Botticelli and Studio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798780/photo-image-jesus-angel-faceFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
Enthroned Virgin and Child
Enthroned Virgin and Child
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8317416/enthroned-virgin-and-childFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945995/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
On the Seine
On the Seine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7977937/the-seineFree Image from public domain license