Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagegaulpersonartvintagepublic domainpaintingsoil paintingcanvasScene from the Gallic Wars: The Gaul Littavicus, Betraying the Roman Cause, Flees to Gergovie to Support Vercingétorix by Théodore ChassériauView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 910 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 3034 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseComtesse de La Tour-Maubourg (Marie-Louise-Charlotte-Gabrielle Thomas de Pange, 1816–1850) by Théodore Chassériauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612688/image-portrait-eyes-ingresFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseScene in the Jewish Quarter of Constantine by Théodore Chassériauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185216/image-algeria-jewish-primitiveFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView licenseDesdemona (The Song of the Willow) by Théodore Chassériauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241090/desdemona-the-song-the-willowFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView licensePortrait of Théodore Chassériauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7884857/portrait-theodore-chasseriauFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseThe Baroness Duperré and Her Daughtershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8030923/the-baroness-duperre-and-her-daughtersFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseCassio Bowinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8005774/cassio-bowingFree Image from public domain licenseMorning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829746/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseCount Philibert-Oscar de Ranchicourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8039315/count-philibert-oscar-ranchicourtFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Young Woman Wearing a Cloak and Bonnethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8022191/portrait-young-woman-wearing-cloak-and-bonnetFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseErnest Chassériau (?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8008034/ernest-chasseriauFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786420/png-vincent-van-gogh-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMasshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8038815/massFree Image from public domain licenseGirl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830438/png-adult-art-artworkView licensePortrait of Jenninshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034090/portrait-jenninsFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView license"Owake! what ho! Brabantio! thieves! thieves!": plate 1 from Othello (Act 1, Scene 1)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028855/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licensePortrait of Madame Gabrielle Marcotte de Quivièreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8027697/portrait-madame-gabrielle-marcotte-quivieresFree Image from public domain licenseClay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9826012/png-art-artwork-blossomView licenseFrontispiece, from Othellohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084805/frontispiece-from-othelloFree Image from public domain licenseWashing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828724/png-adult-art-artworkView license"She thank'd me": plate 2 from Othello (Act 1, Scene 3)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028833/she-thankd-me-plate-from-othello-act-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786446/vincent-van-gogh-orange-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license"Therefore, be merry Cassio": plate 6 from Othello (Act 3, Scene 3)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028888/therefore-merry-cassio-plate-from-othello-act-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786810/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Félix Ravaissonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8027138/portrait-felix-ravaissonFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786776/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Madame Ravaissonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8027157/portrait-madame-ravaissonFree Image from public domain licenseThe Emperor’s Presence template with portrait of Napoleon, original art illustration by Jacques-Louis David, editable text…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23133322/image-person-art-vintageView license"O Spartan dog": plate 15 from Othello (Act 5, Scene 2)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028800/spartan-dog-plate-from-othello-act-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseInstitution of arts logo editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050396/png-person-artsView license"If I do die before thee, pr'ythee shroud me in one of those same sheets": plate 8 from Othello (Act 4, Scene 3)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028901/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license