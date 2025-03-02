Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagecamille corotfrench landscapecuriouscorotthe curious girlvintage paris landscape paintingsfrench girl paintingoil landscape paintingThe Curious Little Girl by Camille CorotView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 827 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2565 x 3722 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFlower & bouquet Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jean Marc Nattier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541462/png-flowers-treeView licenseA Woman Reading by Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184716/woman-readingFree Image from public domain licenseWilderness quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630648/wilderness-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePrincess Pauline Metternich (1836–1921) on the Beach by Eugène Boudinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087376/princess-pauline-metternich-1836-1921-the-beach-eugene-boudinFree Image from public domain licenseBeef butcher poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23513456/image-tree-art-vintageView licenseThe Muse: History by Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085331/the-muse-history-camille-corotFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage the Eiffel tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267261/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licenseOn the Beach, Dieppe by Eugène Boudinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087410/the-beach-dieppe-eugene-boudinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage the Eiffel tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267285/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licenseItalian Woman, attributed to Edgar Degashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183753/italian-woman-attributed-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery events Instagram story template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23513311/image-border-cloud-treeView licenseOn the Beach, Sunset by Eugène Boudinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612690/the-beach-sunset-eugandegravene-boudinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage the Eiffel tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267243/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licenseThe Ferrymanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611927/the-ferrymanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage the Eiffel tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267298/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licenseThe Burning of Sodom (formerly "The Destruction of Sodom")https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8030141/the-burning-sodom-formerly-the-destruction-sodomFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage the Eiffel tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267301/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licenseBathers (recto); Landscape (verso) by Paul Cezannehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328238/image-paper-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseParis travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560234/paris-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseView of Lormes by Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085388/view-lormes-camille-corotFree Image from public domain licenseParis travel editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22157499/image-sunset-eiffel-tower-artView licenseLa Berceuse (Woman Rocking a Cradle; Augustine-Alix Pellicot Roulin, 1851–1930) by Vincent van Goghhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086216/image-art-vintage-handFree Image from public domain licenseMyths podcast poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806766/myths-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWomen Picking Olives by Vincent van Goghhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086215/women-picking-olives-vincent-van-goghFree Image from public domain licenseWhispers of Rococo poster template, original art illustration from Jean-Honoré Fragonard, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23496249/png-dog-personView licenseGirl Weaving a Garlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611944/girl-weaving-garlandFree Image from public domain licenseWellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300463/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseGirl with flowers in landscape Youth, adolescence, "Iuventus". Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651168/image-flowers-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969506/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape with Lake and Boatman by Jean Baptiste Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264110/landscape-with-lake-and-boatman-jean-baptiste-camille-corotFree Image from public domain licenseEditable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062466/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMother and Child by Camille Corothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184764/mother-and-childFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting patterned washi tape, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062428/famous-painting-patterned-washi-tape-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVille-d'Avrayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612046/ville-davrayFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14874989/interactive-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseRiver with a Distant Towerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612049/river-with-distant-towerFree Image from public domain licenseArt week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14831947/art-week-poster-templateView licenseUntitled [portrait of Jean Baptiste Camille Corot]. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652522/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt week, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002906/art-week-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVenus and the Sphinxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7982480/venus-and-the-sphinxFree Image from public domain license