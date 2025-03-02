rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Oiran Hanaogi of Ogiya attended by Two Shinzo and Her Kamuro Yoshino by Utamaro II
Save
Edit Image
ukiyoe yoshinopaperanimalbirdartjapanese artvintagepublic domain
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Oiran Wakoku of Echizen-ya attended by a Shinzo and a Kamuro by Katsukawa Shunchō
The Oiran Wakoku of Echizen-ya attended by a Shinzo and a Kamuro by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613203/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Oiran Shirayu of Wakanaya attended by Two Kamuro and Shinzo by Katsukawa Shunchō
The Oiran Shirayu of Wakanaya attended by Two Kamuro and Shinzo by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613041/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670397/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Kōya no Tamagawa, Province of Kii by Utamaro II
The Kōya no Tamagawa, Province of Kii by Utamaro II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612689/the-koya-tamagawa-province-kii-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Japanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Oiran Kasugano of Ogiya on Parade under Blossoming Cherry Trees by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
The Oiran Kasugano of Ogiya on Parade under Blossoming Cherry Trees by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241332/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai's birds fan, Japanese flower illustration, editable design
Hokusai's birds fan, Japanese flower illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7935094/hokusais-birds-fan-japanese-flower-illustration-editable-designView license
The Oiran Utagawa of Matsubaya attended by Her Kamuro Yoshino and Tatsuta by Katsukawa Shunchō
The Oiran Utagawa of Matsubaya attended by Her Kamuro Yoshino and Tatsuta by Katsukawa Shunchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185928/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Long-eared owl in ginkgo editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Koson
Long-eared owl in ginkgo editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Ohara Koson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180806/image-animal-bird-artView license
The Oiran Yoyogiku of Matsubaya Standing under a Cherry Tree by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
The Oiran Yoyogiku of Matsubaya Standing under a Cherry Tree by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139408/image-paper-tree-personFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Group of Women on the Engawa of a Country House, in the time of the Cherry Blossoming by Utamaro II
Group of Women on the Engawa of a Country House, in the time of the Cherry Blossoming by Utamaro II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612691/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai's birds fan, Japanese flower illustration, editable design
Hokusai's birds fan, Japanese flower illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716319/hokusais-birds-fan-japanese-flower-illustration-editable-designView license
A Woman Snatching a Bag of Sweetmeats from Her MotHer by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
A Woman Snatching a Bag of Sweetmeats from Her MotHer by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613070/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese crane illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese crane illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670478/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Woman at Her Toilet Seated before a Mirror, Having Her Hair combed by a Kameyui (Woman Hairdresser) by Utamaro Kitagawa…
A Woman at Her Toilet Seated before a Mirror, Having Her Hair combed by a Kameyui (Woman Hairdresser) by Utamaro Kitagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139369/photo-image-paper-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese crane illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese crane illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670320/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mother and Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Mother and Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185495/mother-and-child-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670471/vintage-japanese-bird-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shells under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Shells under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183818/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670177/vintage-japanese-bird-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Souvenir Paintings from Ōtsu, Stocked in Edo (Edo shi-ire Ōtsu miyage) Foot-soldier with a Spear and Hawk-handler (Yari…
Souvenir Paintings from Ōtsu, Stocked in Edo (Edo shi-ire Ōtsu miyage) Foot-soldier with a Spear and Hawk-handler (Yari…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185270/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Purple vintage bird, beige paper texture background, editable design
Purple vintage bird, beige paper texture background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7742635/purple-vintage-bird-beige-paper-texture-background-editable-designView license
A Young Man at the Side of a House by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
A Young Man at the Side of a House by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613033/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Purple vintage bird, beige paper texture background, editable design
Purple vintage bird, beige paper texture background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8434820/purple-vintage-bird-beige-paper-texture-background-editable-designView license
Shadows on the Shoji by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Shadows on the Shoji by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613202/image-paper-shadows-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701506/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Yamauba Playing with the Young Kintoki by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Yamauba Playing with the Young Kintoki by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185949/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds fan background, Japanese ink illustration, editable design
Flying birds fan background, Japanese ink illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721995/flying-birds-fan-background-japanese-ink-illustration-editable-designView license
Yamauba Combing Her Hair and Kintoki by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Yamauba Combing Her Hair and Kintoki by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185953/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds fan background, Japanese ink illustration, editable design
Flying birds fan background, Japanese ink illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8017237/flying-birds-fan-background-japanese-ink-illustration-editable-designView license
Lantern Float by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Lantern Float by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612709/lantern-float-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition ticket template, editable design
Ukiyoe art exhibition ticket template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710197/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-ticket-template-editable-designView license
The Hour of the Ox (1 A.M.–3 A.M.) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
The Hour of the Ox (1 A.M.–3 A.M.) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612716/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage crane bird ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage crane bird ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670164/vintage-crane-bird-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shells under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Shells under Water by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102413/shells-under-water-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license
Vintage crane bird ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage crane bird ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669758/vintage-crane-bird-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Girls Gathering Shells on the Sea-shore by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Girls Gathering Shells on the Sea-shore by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117022/girls-gathering-shells-the-sea-shore-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license