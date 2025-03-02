rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Comtesse de La Tour-Maubourg (Marie-Louise-Charlotte-Gabrielle Thomas de Pange, 1816–1850) by Théodore Chassériau
Save
Edit Image
portraitingresteacherwest indiesmelancholicgazellepaintings masterpublic domain oil painting
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Portrait of a Young Woman Wearing a Cloak and Bonnet
Portrait of a Young Woman Wearing a Cloak and Bonnet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8022191/portrait-young-woman-wearing-cloak-and-bonnetFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
The Baroness Duperré and Her Daughters
The Baroness Duperré and Her Daughters
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8030923/the-baroness-duperre-and-her-daughtersFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Old masters Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872034/old-masters-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
"Owake! what ho! Brabantio! thieves! thieves!": plate 1 from Othello (Act 1, Scene 1)
"Owake! what ho! Brabantio! thieves! thieves!": plate 1 from Othello (Act 1, Scene 1)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028855/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Self reminder Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres, editable text and design
Self reminder Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23117685/image-people-art-vintageView license
"She thank'd me": plate 2 from Othello (Act 1, Scene 3)
"She thank'd me": plate 2 from Othello (Act 1, Scene 3)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028833/she-thankd-me-plate-from-othello-act-sceneFree Image from public domain license
Old masters email header template, editable text & design
Old masters email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837616/old-masters-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Frontispiece, from Othello
Frontispiece, from Othello
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084805/frontispiece-from-othelloFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Instagram story template, editable text & design
Old masters Instagram story template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872397/old-masters-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Madame Gabrielle Marcotte de Quivières
Portrait of Madame Gabrielle Marcotte de Quivières
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8027697/portrait-madame-gabrielle-marcotte-quivieresFree Image from public domain license
The Masters of Light poster template, original art illustration from Claude Monet, editable text and design
The Masters of Light poster template, original art illustration from Claude Monet, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23274991/image-claude-monet-flower-treeView license
"O Spartan dog": plate 15 from Othello (Act 5, Scene 2)
"O Spartan dog": plate 15 from Othello (Act 5, Scene 2)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028800/spartan-dog-plate-from-othello-act-sceneFree Image from public domain license
Old masters blog banner template, editable text & design
Old masters blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872395/old-masters-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
"If I do die before thee, pr'ythee shroud me in one of those same sheets": plate 8 from Othello (Act 4, Scene 3)
"If I do die before thee, pr'ythee shroud me in one of those same sheets": plate 8 from Othello (Act 4, Scene 3)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028901/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template
Art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830359/art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
"Therefore, be merry Cassio": plate 6 from Othello (Act 3, Scene 3)
"Therefore, be merry Cassio": plate 6 from Othello (Act 3, Scene 3)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028888/therefore-merry-cassio-plate-from-othello-act-sceneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Portrait of Madame Ravaisson
Portrait of Madame Ravaisson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8027157/portrait-madame-ravaissonFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
"She lov'd me for the dangers I had pass'd": plate 3 from Othello (Act 1, Scene 3)
"She lov'd me for the dangers I had pass'd": plate 3 from Othello (Act 1, Scene 3)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028903/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pet quote Instagram post template
Pet quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816299/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
"Honest Iago, my Desdemona must I leave to thee": plate 4 from Othello (Act 1, Scene 3)
"Honest Iago, my Desdemona must I leave to thee": plate 4 from Othello (Act 1, Scene 3)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028881/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art teacher Instagram post template, editable text
Art teacher Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082557/art-teacher-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Yet she must die": plate 11 from Othello (Act 5, Scene 2)
"Yet she must die": plate 11 from Othello (Act 5, Scene 2)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028834/yet-she-must-die-plate-from-othello-act-sceneFree Image from public domain license
Adopt don't shop Instagram post template, editable text
Adopt don't shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894714/adopt-dont-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"O my fair warrior!": plate 5 from Othello (Act 2, Scene 1)
"O my fair warrior!": plate 5 from Othello (Act 2, Scene 1)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028868/fair-warrior-plate-from-othello-act-sceneFree Image from public domain license
Dog shelter Instagram post template, editable text
Dog shelter Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894712/dog-shelter-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Villain, thou diest": plate 10 from Othello (Act 5, Scene 1)
"Villain, thou diest": plate 10 from Othello (Act 5, Scene 1)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028854/villain-thou-diest-plate-from-othello-act-sceneFree Image from public domain license
Art teacher poster template
Art teacher poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12906164/art-teacher-poster-templateView license
"Have you pray'd tonight, Dedesmona?": plate 12 from Othello (Act 5, Scene 2)
"Have you pray'd tonight, Dedesmona?": plate 12 from Othello (Act 5, Scene 2)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028875/have-you-prayd-tonight-dedesmona-plate-from-othello-act-sceneFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote mobile wallpaper, editable design
Monet quote mobile wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14790774/monet-quote-mobile-wallpaper-editable-designView license
"He smothers her": plate 13 from Othello (Act 5, Scene 2)
"He smothers her": plate 13 from Othello (Act 5, Scene 2)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028866/he-smothers-her-plate-from-othello-act-sceneFree Image from public domain license
Editable outdoor billboard mockup, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable outdoor billboard mockup, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072936/editable-outdoor-billboard-mockup-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
"Away!": plate 7 from Othello (Act 3, Scene 4)
"Away!": plate 7 from Othello (Act 3, Scene 4)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028879/away-plate-from-othello-act-sceneFree Image from public domain license
Education quote Facebook story template
Education quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687212/education-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Portrait of Félix Ravaisson
Portrait of Félix Ravaisson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8027138/portrait-felix-ravaissonFree Image from public domain license
Cherish the unseen beauty of ordinary life Facebook post template, original art illustration from Johannes Vermeer, editable…
Cherish the unseen beauty of ordinary life Facebook post template, original art illustration from Johannes Vermeer, editable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23291617/image-light-person-artView license
"Oh! Oh! Oh!": plate 14 from Othello (Act 5, Scene 2)
"Oh! Oh! Oh!": plate 14 from Othello (Act 5, Scene 2)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028884/oh-oh-oh-plate-from-othello-act-sceneFree Image from public domain license