Edit ImageCrop20SaveSaveEdit Imagecaspar david friedrichcaspar davidpublic domain oil paintingdavid friedrichmoondeathromantic paintingalte nationalgalerieTwo Men Contemplating the Moon by Caspar David FriedrichView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 963 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3809 x 3057 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCoffee beans label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748000/coffee-beans-label-templateView licenseTwo Men before a Waterfall at Sunset, Johan Christian Dahlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185240/image-caspar-david-friedrich-moonFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858368/napoleon-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseAt the Edge of the Forest by August Heinrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087344/the-edge-the-forest-august-heinrichFree Image from public domain licenseHistorical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonapartehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050404/historical-editable-facebook-post-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView licenseView of a Courtyard in Loschwitz (?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8080255/view-courtyard-loschwitzFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseSeated Woman with a Spider's Web (Die Frau mit dem Spinnennnetz zwischen kahlen Baumen)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8108744/image-tree-face-woodFree Image from public domain licenseBonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonapartehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView licenseFrontispiece for Champfleury's "Les Amis de la Nature"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7994482/frontispiece-for-champfleurys-les-amis-natureFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView licensePilgrim at the Gate (Einsiedler an der Pforte)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8050424/pilgrim-the-gate-einsiedler-der-pforteFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseAn Overgrown Mineshaft by Carl Gustav Carushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087354/overgrown-mineshaft-carl-gustav-carusFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240898/horse-riding-academy-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseInundated Ruins of a Monasteryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8061782/inundated-ruins-monasteryFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9502518/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseView of Dresdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782114/view-dresdenFree Image from public domain licenseThe Emperor’s Presence template with portrait of Napoleon, original art illustration by Jacques-Louis David, editable text…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23133322/image-person-art-vintageView licensePortrait of the Rabe Children: Hermann, age 14 and Edmond, age 7; verso: proof before corrections of small faults in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8055334/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794814/museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensenude male figure lying with PL arm over head; PR arm stretched over body, holding onto a spear; angels and cupids in clouds…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7469285/image-clouds-angels-treesFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794813/museum-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSunburst in the Riesengebirge (1835) painting in high resolution by Caspar David Friedrich.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728727/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain licenseLead with expertise poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724846/lead-with-expertise-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWoman with a Spiderweb between bare Trees, 1802 by caspar david friedrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18958798/woman-with-spiderweb-between-bare-trees-1802-caspar-david-friedrichFree Image from public domain licenseLead with expertise Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724847/lead-with-expertise-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMartens pedigreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741167/martens-pedigreeFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724994/company-vision-mission-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensefemale figure with hat and scarf sitting, cradling an infant; male figure at LL watches; trees framing scene at L; mountain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7469098/image-background-trees-artFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240849/company-vision-mission-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseThe Skylark by Samuel Palmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9688117/the-skylark-samuel-palmerFree Image from public domain licenseOffice warriors Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443301/office-warriors-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Walk at Dusk by Caspar David Friedrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263831/walk-dusk-caspar-david-friedrichFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794815/museum-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseUn Déterrage de Blaireauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7987648/deterrage-blaireauFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240864/company-vision-mission-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseWanderer in the Storm by Julius von Leypoldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185382/wanderer-the-storm-julius-von-leypoldFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240903/company-vision-mission-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseDesign for a Chinese-style Lacquer Cabinethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8164351/design-for-chinese-style-lacquer-cabinetFree Image from public domain license