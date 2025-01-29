rawpixel
Okita of the Naniwaya Teahouse by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
Naniwa Okita Admiring Herself in a Mirror by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Mother and Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
The Courtesan Konosumi, from the series “Beauties of the Southern Quarter”(Nangoku bijin awase) by Utamaro Kitagawa…
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
The Oiran Hanaogi of Ogiya, from the series “Six Jewel Rivers” (Mutamagawa) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
The Outer Robe by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
The Silver World (Gin sekai) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Three Niwaka Performers, Chasenuri, Kurokiri, and Saimon (Tea-whisk Seller, Firewood Seller, Shrine Festival Perfomer), from…
Kimono Instagram post template
“Woman Holding Up a Parasol” from the series Ten Classes of Women’s Physiognomy (Fujo ninsō juppen: Higasa o sasu onna) by…
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
A Tea-house Waitress by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Mother and Child by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Sankatsu and Hanshichi by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Woman after a Bath by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
Three Beauties of the Kwansei Period by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
Seru no Koku by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
The Niwaka Performers by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Japanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Gonpachi ni Komurasaki no Toko no Tsuki by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Explore Asia poster template, editable text and design
The Oiran Yoso-oi Seated at Her Toilet by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Japanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Azumaya no Hana by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Erotic Print by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Authentic Japan Instagram post template, editable text
Erotic Print by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
