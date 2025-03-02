Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese woodblock prints public domainukiyoe sunpapertreebooksartjapanese artvintageRising Sun and Plum Tree by Totoya HokkeiView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 525 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3867 x 1691 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHat, Deer-Horn and Plum Branch, Representing Jurōjin, the God of Life by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612590/image-paper-books-artFree Image from public domain licenseFantasy fiction cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791771/fantasy-fiction-cover-template-editable-designView licensePattern of Plum Blossom by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612530/pattern-plum-blossom-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseJo and Uba of Takasago Looking at the Rising Sun; Symbolic Representation of Longevity and Conjugal Harmony by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612704/image-paper-books-artFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTray with Noshi Paper (Noshi Indicates a Present) by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612555/tray-with-noshi-paper-noshi-indicates-present-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLetter-box and Toothpick Holders by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612583/letter-box-and-toothpick-holders-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePillow for Women and a Bowl by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612679/pillow-for-women-and-bowl-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEbisu and Daikoku; Two of the Seven Gods of Good Fortune by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582260/ebisu-and-daikoku-two-the-seven-gods-good-fortune-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787426/gratitude-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseBox of Face Powder and Hair Ties; Specialities of Shimomura in Ryogaecho by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612705/image-totoya-hokkei-1929-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licenseWoman in the Rain at Midnight Driving a Nail into a Tree to Invoke Evil on Her Unfaithful Lover by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612439/image-rain-japanese-woodblock-prints-1929-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEboshi (a court hat) by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582387/eboshi-court-hat-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723407/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseCourt Lady by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582253/court-lady-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's Japanese crane background, oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8449337/hokusais-japanese-crane-background-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseConventionalized Design of Fans Floating on the River by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612571/conventionalized-design-fans-floating-the-river-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseYoung Pine Tree and Jeweled Broom by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612298/young-pine-tree-and-jeweled-broom-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseCandles of Aizu by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612564/candles-aizu-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView licenseHistory of Kamakura: Visitors to Hoshinoi Well by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612594/history-kamakura-visitors-hoshinoi-well-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseOriental peacock background, vintage Japanese illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716473/oriental-peacock-background-vintage-japanese-illustration-editable-designView licenseTray with Noshi Paper (Noshi Indicates a Present) by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612654/tray-with-noshi-paper-noshi-indicates-present-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseOriental peacock background, vintage Japanese illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8451313/oriental-peacock-background-vintage-japanese-illustration-editable-designView licenseTea Things by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613196/tea-things-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseVase and Kitchen Knife by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612653/vase-and-kitchen-knife-totoya-hokkeiFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's Japanese crane background, oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716508/hokusais-japanese-crane-background-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseLobster on a Piece of Charcoal. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640193/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView licensePainting of Peacocks, Pines, a Waterfall, and a Roll of Red Fabric by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582266/image-japanese-woodblock-1929-1800-1900Free Image from public domain license